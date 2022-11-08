ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling locations

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detained 33 individuals and more than 50 gambling machines after raiding two illegal gambling operations. Deputies arrived at the two locations around 5 p.m, Nov. 10. One location was at the 2500 block of W. Woodlawn, and the other at the 100 block of Esma. Both locations are believed to be connected.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police looking for last 2 teen suspects wanted in shooting death of man outside hookah bar

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for two other teenage suspects in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May. San Antonio Police said Andres Villarreal, 19, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 18, are wanted for capital murder, aggravated robbery. Villarreal is also wanted on an unrelated assault charge. Investigators say that Villarreal Tijernia are the last two suspects still at large among the six suspects involved in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Joe Gonzales wins the election for Bexar County District Attorney

SAN ANTONIO – Democrat Joe Gonzales has won the election for the Bexar County District Attorney. Marc LaHood conceded the election Tuesday for the Bexar County District Attorney. He said it was a hard-fought election and wants to thank the nearly half a million voters who came out to vote.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

