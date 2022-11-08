Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Expert details what comes next for investigation into an explosion at Lenin-Mao sculpture
SAN ANTONIO - The FBI is investigating what they call a "possible explosion" in Downtown San Antonio on Monday morning. It happened near San Pedro Creek Culture Park, right outside the Texas Public Radio headquarters. TPR's cameras captured this video of the incident. You can see someone in a yellow...
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling locations
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detained 33 individuals and more than 50 gambling machines after raiding two illegal gambling operations. Deputies arrived at the two locations around 5 p.m, Nov. 10. One location was at the 2500 block of W. Woodlawn, and the other at the 100 block of Esma. Both locations are believed to be connected.
Police bodycam video of Councilman Clayton Perry released after alleged hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry was found at his home acting confused, after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday Night. Newly released body-camera footage from the San Antonio Police shows Councilman Perry incoherent, confused, and possibly inebriated. Earlier this week, Councilman Perry admitted he...
$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021
SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
Police seeking suspects who robbed West Side 7-Eleven and assaulted store employee
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a West Side 7-Eleven gas station. The robbery happened at around 2:00 a.m, on Nov. 9, at a 7-Eleven on U.S. Highway 90 West. According to the police, the suspects stole several items before attempting to flee...
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
Cameron Redus' family reaches settlement with UIW after campus police shot son
SAN ANTONIO - The family of a University of The Incarnate Word student who was shot and killed in 2013 by campus police have settled their lawsuit against the officer and the university. Cameron Redus, 23, was stopped in December 2013 outside his off-campus apartment by Corporal Christopher Carter, who...
Police looking for last 2 teen suspects wanted in shooting death of man outside hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for two other teenage suspects in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May. San Antonio Police said Andres Villarreal, 19, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 18, are wanted for capital murder, aggravated robbery. Villarreal is also wanted on an unrelated assault charge. Investigators say that Villarreal Tijernia are the last two suspects still at large among the six suspects involved in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20.
Breakdown of Councilman Clayton Perry police body cam video after drunken hit and run
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - More information has surfaced about a hit and run wreck allegedly caused by Councilman Clayton Perry. Police are also filing an intoxication charge against him as SAPD releases body cam video. The interaction from an officer's body cam footage shows Perry disheveled and confused. OFFICER: "Your...
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
Mayor Nirenberg said Councilman Perry should 'resign' if details of accident are accurate
SAN ANTONIO - Police sources tell News 4 San Antonio a man being investigated for involvement in a hit-and-run accident late Sunday is District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry. A redacted police report describing the incident, but blacking out the name of the suspect, was released on Monday by the...
Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
AMBER Alert updated for Joanna Luna; U-Haul vehicle no longer suspected in case
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is updating their AMBER Alert for missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna. According to the Texas DPS, the U-Haul vehicle is no longer suspected in this case, but Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez is still a suspect in the abduction. Joanna Luna...
Man in custody after allegedly setting fire at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody accused of setting a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex. The fire started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Adobe Apartments off Callaghan Road near Fredericksburg Road. Firefighters say they were able to contain the damage to the living room...
Man stabbed in the back several times after finding girlfriend's ex hiding in the closet
SAN ANTONIO - A love triangle gone wrong is what police are calling a stabbing they're investigating at at West Side apartment complex. The stabbing happened just after midnight Tuesday at the Military Village Apartments along West Military Drive near Pinn Road. Police said the incident started when the girl...
Police looking for suspect who stabbed man three times at H-E-B checkout
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help finding the person who stabbed a man three times while he was checking out at an H-E-B. Police have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect running from the H-E-B on Valley Hi Drive on Oct. 23. The victim is expected...
Warrant issued for Councilman Clayton Perry following Sunday's hit-and-run accident
SAN ANTONIO - A warrant was issued for the arrest of San Antonio District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry following Sunday's hit-and-run accident in which he left the scene. The warrant is charging Perry with Failure to Stop and Give Information, a class B misdemeanor. Perry issued a statement on...
2 people dead in horrific crash where car burst into flames after hitting utility pole
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a horrific crash along a dangerous intersection on the West Side. The deadly accident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday along U.S. Highway 151 and Southwest Loop 410. Police said speed was the biggest reason for the crash. The driver lost control and...
Joe Gonzales wins the election for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO – Democrat Joe Gonzales has won the election for the Bexar County District Attorney. Marc LaHood conceded the election Tuesday for the Bexar County District Attorney. He said it was a hard-fought election and wants to thank the nearly half a million voters who came out to vote.
