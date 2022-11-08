Proposed $1.3M for repairs to fire stations could be just the beginning

The city of Toledo will consider allocating capital improvement dollars for much-needed repair work at 14 fire station buildings.

The proposal, which Toledo City Council plans to consider on Wednesday, seeks a $1.3 million capital expenditure for repairs.

Station 5 on North Ontario Street downtown is scheduled to have $200,000 worth of work, which includes new overhead doors, new air conditioning, a new roof, and a new kitchen. Also slated to get a new kitchen are Stations 9 on South Avenue, 14 on North Reynolds Road, 18 on Lewis Avenue, and 19 on Stickney Avenue. Those projects are estimated to cost $105,000.

Other stations are on track for roof repair, concrete and paving work, and lighting upgrades.

Station 16 on Dorr Street contains mold, and Station 21 on South Detroit Avenue has substantial structural issues, making those buildings among the most in need of repair, said Councilman George Sarantou, chairman of the council’s finance committee.

The $1.3 million proposal does not address either of those issues; however, Station 16 is slated to receive a new approach at a cost of $40,000, and Station 21 is slated to get 15 new windows for $30,000. The list is just a start and larger budget issues could be coming, he said.

“I’m committed to seeing the $1.3 million pass, but frankly we’re going to need more money,” Mr. Sarantou said Monday. “I think it’s very important that we move forward with this, but recognize that we may have to replace one or two stations because of the condition that they are in. It might not be worth it to fix the station rather than rebuilding a new one if we want something to last.”

To ramp up the capital fund and thus funding for the fire stations, the city could issue bonds to raise money. Or the city could end the practice of moving money out of the capital fund to the general fund, which is done to fill the gap and balance the budget, Mr. Sarantou said. To build up the capital fund, he has been pushing to eliminate that practice, he added.

In 2022, approximately $18 million was originally proposed to be transferred from the capital to the general fund but increases in income tax receipts and the American Rescue Plan Act funds eventually lowered the amount transferred to $8 million. As a result, more money was available in the capital fund this year, Mr. Sarantou said.

Other repair needs won’t be addressed in this round of funding but could be in the queue for future capital expenditures. They included an exhaust system, which works to reduce hazardous exhaust fumes while vehicles are parked in the stations at an estimated cost of $400,000. A new burn building, estimated at between $350,000 and $750,000, also is requested at the training center. It, however, is not part of this proposal.

According to a Toledo fire building maintenance bureau report, over the past seven years, the city has allocated an average of $46,000 annually toward capital improvement projects at the city’s 22 fire buildings. That is nearly 50 percent less than the amount needed for routine maintenance.

Approved by council in August, a $112,000 feasibility study is in place to inspect the city’s fire stations and determine what repairs and improvements are needed.

Nearly complete, the study will provide a formalized report to guide capital improvement plans moving forward, said Ted Sheares, Toledo Fire and Rescue executive fiscal administrator. A thorough review of the buildings allows an outside party to prioritize and expand the list of needed repairs, which could lead to uncovering major problems in the aged buildings, he said.

“We’re hoping the feasibility study will give us a better roadmap for tackling these issues,” Mr. Sheares said. “Some of the buildings are 90 plus years old, and they come with a long list of issues.”

“It’s nice to have a third party come in and lay their eyes on things,” he said. “They will create a list of concerns and problems and that $1.3 million will be used to address all noted items found.”