Meet the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

Here are the Oregon high school girls soccer stars of the week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com . These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot.

Photo by Dave Ball

Cloe Chase, Marist Catholic

The junior scored two goals for the Spartans in their 3-0 win over Mazama in a Class 4A state playoff first round match at Marist Catholic.

Kate Cheldelin, West Linn

The junior midfielder/defender scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Lions, coming with six minutes left in the second half, in their 2-1 victory over Lincoln in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal match at West Linn High School.

Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez, Sheldon

The sophomore forward scored a goal in the 76th minute to give the Irish a 1-0 win over Beaverton in a Class 6A state playoff second round contest at Sheldon High School. The goal was the 20th of the season for Cockerill-Gonzalez.

Abigail Cox, Jesuit

The junior midfielder/forward scored a second-half goal to help the Crusaders earn a 1-0 win over Oregon City in a Class 6A state playoff second round match at Jesuit High School.

Alice Davidson, Scappoose

The junior midfielder came up with a hat trick in a 5-0 win over North Bend in a Class 4A state playoff first round match at Scappoose High School.

Jaymi Dickerson, Caldera

The sophomore midfielder had a goal and an assist for the Wolfpack in a 5-0 win over West Albany in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest at Redmond High School.

Addison Dye-Blondell, Sheldon

The sophomore goalkeeper had 11 saves for the Irish, helping the squad get a 1-0 win over Beaverton in a Class 6A state playoff second round contest at Sheldon High School.

Paige Edmonson, Sutherlin

The junior forward scored three goals for the Bulldogs in their 4-3 road loss to North Valley in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal match.

Paulina Filip, Valley Catholic

The junior had a goal and three assists to help the Valiants run to an 8-0 victory against Banks in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second-round match at Valley Catholic High School.

Kennedy Fletcher, Lincoln

The junior scored two goals to help the Cardinals get a 3-2 win over Portland Interscholastic League rival and defending state champion Grant in a Class 6A state playoff second round match at Delta Park.

Yocelin Florido, Thurston

The sophomore tallied two goals for the Colts in their 4-0 win over Mountain View in a Class 5A state playoff first round match at Hamlin Middle School.

Sela Freeman, Marist Catholic

The senior had two assists and a goal, helping the Spartans post a 3-0 home win over Mazama in a Class 4A state playoff first round contest.

Maddie Gardner, Summit

The senior midfielder had four goals and an assist to help the Storm earn a 6-0 home win over Hillsboro in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest.

Brianna Gibbs, Ashland

The senior had a goal and four assists for the Grizzlies, helping them run to a 6-0 home victory against Silverton in a Class 5A state playoff second round contest.

Shaylyn Godfrey, North Valley

The sophomore, starting at goalkeeper because of injuries to other players, made two saves in the penalty kick shootout, helping the Knights earn a 2-1 (4-1 PKs) home win over Dayton in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff match.

Rhyli Grim, Gladstone

The senior forward scored two goals, giving her a state-best 47 for the season, and had an assist in the Gladiators’ 5-0 win over Klamath Union in a Class 4A state playoff first round match at Gladstone High School.

Iniana Hammond, Ashland

The senior scored two goals and had an assist for the Grizzlies in their 6-0 win over Silverton in a Class 5A state playoff first round match at Ashland High School.

Mya Haarsma, Amity

The sophomore midfielder scored two goals for the Warriors in their 2-0 home victory over McLoughlin in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round contest.

McKenna Hunter, Crescent Valley

The junior goalkeeper made six saves to help the Raiders get a 1-0 shutout victory over Putnam in a Class 5A state playoff first round match at Crescent Valley High School.

Else Langan, North Eugene

The junior midfielder/defender had a goal and an assist for the Highlanders in their 2-0 victory over Ashland in a Class 5A state playoff quarterfinal match at Ashland.

Charlotte Long, Catlin Gabel

The senior forward tallied four assists for the Eagles in their 8-0 home win over Four Rivers in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round contest.

Maya Loudd, Tualatin

The senior forward scored three goals for the Timberwolves in a 3-0 win at Sheldon in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal match. She had a second-half goal in a 2-1 win over rival Tigard in a second-round match at Tualatin High School.

Delaney McNett, Gladstone

The senior midfielder scored the winning goal, coming on a free kick shot in the 59th minute, for the Gladiators in their 1-0 win over Newport in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal match at Gladstone High School.

Grace Mueller, Catlin Gabel

The senior scored two goals for the Eagles in their 3-0 win over Corbett in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal contest at Catlin Gabel.

Eliza Nisly, Amity

The freshman forward had a hat trick for the Warriors in their 6-0 win over McLoughlin in a Class 3A/2A/1A second round state playoff match played in Amity.

Jaidyn Richter, Cleveland

The junior defender/midfielder scored in the 65th minute for the Warriors in their 1-0 win over Lakeridge in a Class 6A state playoff second round contest at Lakeridge High School.

Kaitlyn Sasadeusz, Lake Oswego

The senior forward scored in the final minutes to give the Lakers the winning margin in their 2-1 victory over Forest Grove in a Class 6A state playoff match at Lake Oswego High School.

Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville

The freshman forward scored two goals to help the Wildcats earn a 3-1 win over Woodburn in a Class 5A state playoff first round match at Wilsonville High School. Schaan scored the winning goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Thurston.

Kylee Schreck, West Linn

The freshman midfielder scored with four minutes remaining in the second half, giving the Lions a 1-0 win over Barlow in a Class 6A state playoff second round match at West Linn High School.

Annika Sitori, Catlin Gabel

The sophomore midfielder stepped up with three goals for the Eagles in their 8-0 win over Four Rivers in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round match at Catlin Gabel.

Hanna Slama, Jesuit

The sophomore midfielder scored two goals for the Crusaders, helping them earn a 3-0 win over Cleveland in a Class 6A state playoff quarterfinal match at Jesuit High School.

Addi Smith, North Valley

The senior midfielder/forward scored two goals to help the Knights post a 4-3 home win over Sutherlin in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff quarterfinal contest.

Adison Stoddard, Scappoose

The senior forward tallied two goals in a 5-0 victory against North Bend in a Class 4A state playoff first round match.

Saylor Swanson, North Marion

The senior forward, and a team captain, scored three goals for the Huskies in their 4-0 win over Pendleton in a Class 4A state playoff first round match at Canby High School. Swanson scored two goals in a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Scappoose.

Madison Wagner, Sutherlin

The junior forward, and a team captain, scored a goal and had an assist for the Bulldogs in their 3-1 home win over Yamhill-Carlton in a Class 3A/2A/1A state playoff second round match.

Kenley Whittaker, Wilsonville

The junior forward had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats in their 3-1 home win over Woodburn in a Class 5A state playoff first round contest.

Camryn Wurth, Caldera

The sophomore scored two second-half goals for the Wolfpack in their 5-0 win over West Albany in a Class 5A state playoff first round match at Redmond High School.