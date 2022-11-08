ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Hays Post

Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Hays Post

Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
Hays Post

US judge strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH(AP) —A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
