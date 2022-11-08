Read full article on original website
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans’ bottom lines and budgets. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job. See Our...
Voters reject election deniers as secretaries of state, but battle will go on
Midterm voters in six states -- Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Vermont -- appear to have rejected extremist secretary of state candidates who denied the validity of the 2020 results.
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Monday he will be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run while campaigning on the eve of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections. “I'm going to be making a...
US judge strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH(AP) —A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
