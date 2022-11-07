ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIBX 950

Utica Honors Racial Justice Leader with Court Dedication

The City of Utica is remembering a community leader with the dedication of a basketball court in one of the city parks. Patrick Johnson devoted his life to racial justice and worked with troubled city-youth to help them turn their lives around. He organized numerous community events, basketball tournaments, and hosted workshops with a goal of education and creating safer streets in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods, especially Cornhill.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Annual pie drive at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church on Nov. 23

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, later this month. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local ambulance corps gives away coats at Upstate Family Health Center

UTICA, N.Y. – With winter around the corner, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps teamed up with Upstate Family Health Center to give away 100 coats in Utica Thursday morning. Coats for men, women and children were available at the giveaway, which started at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Utica Mayor

UTICA, N.Y. -- The race to find Utica's next mayor began Thursday and so far only one announcement has been made. Robert Cardillo is seeking the republican and conservative nomination for Utica Mayor. He announced his intentions Thursday and will start collecting petitions in January. Cardillo is the founder and...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

YWCA MV accepting nominations for "Salute to Outstanding Women Awards"

UTICA, N.Y. -- The YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) is now accepting nominations for their 2023 "Salute to Outstanding Women Awards." The award honors eight women from eight different categories within the Mohawk Valley, who uplift and empower their community. Those categories include business and industry, education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, human and public service, outstanding youth, social justice and STEAM.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive kicks off on Veterans Day

The CNY Veterans Outreach Center has again teamed up with AT&T and Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, for the annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive. Cell phones, mobile devices or tablets can be donated at various drop-off locations starting on Veterans Day Friday. Each device is recycled for $5, which provides 2 and a half hours of free calling cards to deployed soldiers. All proceeds go toward buying the calling cards and other communication services for troops at home and abroad.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers

UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Buttenschon projected to win re-election in 119th Assembly District

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is projected to retain her seat in the 119th District after receiving nearly 55% of the vote on Tuesday. Republican John Zielinski received 42% of the vote, according to numbers released early Wednesday morning after the Oneida County Board of Elections experienced a delay in reporting due to technical issues.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Joe Tahan's Furniture recognized by Rome Chamber of Commerce

ROME, N.Y. -- Joe Tahan's Furniture, on Henry Street in Rome, was recognized Thursday, as being the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce member of the week. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited Joe Tahan’s Furniture, to congratulate the business and give their their award. “We are truly honored...
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

SYRACUSE, NY

