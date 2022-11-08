Read full article on original website
'It's long overdue': Cabrillo College committee recommends name change for college
A subcommittee of the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees said it recommends that the board change the college's name. The Board of Trustees will vote on changing the name on Monday at its regular board meeting.
pajaronian.com
Hernandez leads Dutra in race for 4th district
WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez has taken an early lead on Jimmy Dutra in the race for the 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor seat, according to initial results reported by the County Elections Department. Hernandez, the former mayor of Watsonville and current member of the Cabrillo College Governing Board, had secured...
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means
HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is going through a financial crisis. During a special board meeting, directors passed a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency. This allows administrators to file Chapter 9 Bankruptcy when they see it necessary. The administration says this will allow the district to restructure its finances. Although they’ve done everything The post Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means appeared first on KION546.
UCSC inches closer to moving forward with controversial housing project
A Santa Cruz Superior Court last month ruled in favor of the controversial Student Housing West project proposed by UC Santa Cruz. Local environmental group Habitat and Watershed Caretakers represents the final legal challenge to the project.
Morgan Hill Times
Unofficial results: Morgan Hill elects new mayor, school board members
Early, unofficial results in local races on the Nov. 8 election ballot show Morgan Hill has elected a new mayor, as Mark Turner leads the three-candidate field with almost all of the votes counted, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office. In other local races, City Council...
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
svvoice.com
2022 Election Night Results (Unofficial)
Update: The Wednesday afternoon release of votes by the Registrar of Voters shows that Mayor Lisa Gillmor has increased her lead to 166 votes. She leads challenger Anthony Becker by just over a percentage point in the race for Santa Clara mayor. The results for the other races including Sunnyvale and Santa Clara Unified School District have not significantly changed.
santacruzlocal.org
Nov. 8, 2022 election results: Scotts Valley City Council
From left, Derek Timm and Allan Timms lead Jim Reed for two seats on the Scotts Valley City Council in early results Tuesday night. (Contributed photos) SCOTTS VALLEY >> In early election results Tuesday night, Derek Timm and Allan Timms led Jim Reed in the race for two seats on the Scotts Valley City Council.
Expulsions rising in East San Jose schools
Expulsions are on the rise in one of San Jose’s largest school districts, another symptom of post-pandemic education. The East Side Union High School District had an uptick in expulsions last school year. As schools contend with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student behavior, the district is ensuring students who face expulsion have clear paths to reentry, officials said at a recent board meeting.
santaclaranews.org
Lisa Gillmor Increases Lead In Santa Clara Mayor’s Race
After Wednesday’s update from the Registrar of Voters, Mayor Lisa Gillmor increased her lead over Councilmember Anthony Becker. She leads by 166 votes or 1.02 percent of the vote. An automatic recount happens if the vote is within .25 percent. Gillmor’s lead is currently 4 times greater than that...
pajaronian.com
Two women honored as veterans of the year
WATSONVILLE—The two women nominated as veterans of the year for the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1716 and American Legion Post 121 say they chose to join the military for similar reasons: neither knew what they wanted to do when high school ended. But once enlisted, both say they...
losgatan.com
Rookie candidate Moore soars into first place for Los Gatos Town Council
Rob Moore, the progressive first-time candidate for Los Gatos Town Council, edged ahead of the slow-growth-advocating incumbent Mary Badame to claim first place in early voting results. There are three positions available on Council, as Mayor Rob Rennie was up for reelection, and Councilmember Mario Sayoc decided not to run again.
montereycountyweekly.com
Tyller Williamson holds the lead in tight race for mayor of Monterey against City Council colleague Dan Albert.
A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on Tuesday night. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
Our mostly white and wealthy community should stop patting its own back for its 'diversity' and 'liberalism'
Ami Chen Mills and Lynda Marín disagree with Lookout's endorsements and insist we need more emphasis on diversity. They say the Santa Cruz community needs to do more to elevate progressive voices and openly discuss "issues of class, wealth, poverty and the forces of gentrification that create a homogenous, increasingly wealthy and, therefore, mostly white society."
Basebrawl at Cabrillo: Ousted college coach Bob Kittle speaks out about firing, run for trustee spot
Bob Kittle and the Cabrillo College administration have fought a unique battle this fall — one that will end up in Santa Cruz Superior Court on Jan. 10. It began with his termination in June, which stemmed from what he says was an investigation into on-campus alcohol and COVID-19 safety protocols. It ramped up with his short bid for a position on the same governing board that fired him. His name — one he said he hopes to clear by talking to Lookout — remains on the ballot.
benitolink.com
2022 General Election: Unofficial results
Editor’s note: This article will be updated as results are updated. Last update was Nov.10 at 11:03 a.m. The following results of the Nov.8 primary election are from the San Benito County Registrar of Voters. More detailed information can be found here. To see if your ballot has been...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s urban growth limit extension leads countermeasure
More Watsonville voters have elected to extend the city’s urban growth boundaries for the next 18 years rather than head back to the drawing board and determine a new growth plan, according to initial election results released Tuesday night. As of 8:16pm, 1,788 votes had been counted for both...
kingcityrustler.com
General Election 2022: Latest results for South Monterey County, statewide contests
MONTEREY COUNTY — South Monterey County voters have returned their ballots to choose candidates for city councils, school boards and other offices, as well as decide the fate of local measures in the Nov. 8 California General Election. According to Monterey County Elections, there are 209,045 registered voters in...
Election Central: The likely winners, and the races on the edge
Stay glued to this page to see what is happening in all the key races around Santa Cruz County. Plus the big state happenings — such as Gavin Newsom's reelection as California governor — and local reaction to the news around the country.
tpgonlinedaily.com
County Fair Upheaval
More than 75 people came angry and frustrated to the Santa Cruz County Fair board meeting in Watsonville on Oct. 25, with another 68 on Zoom, watching how the leadership would carry on after firing longtime CEO Dave Kegebein Oct. 4 in the wake of a critical state audit. Kegebein,...
