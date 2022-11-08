Read full article on original website
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
Maryland Basketball welcomes one of its best recruiting classes in years on National Signing Day
Tuesday marked the early signing day for college basketball recruits, and Maryland basketball received signatures from three recruits expected to lay the bedrock for Kevin Willard's new program: IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Jamie Kaiser, St. Frances (Md.) guard Jahnathan Lamothe and Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith. The three players...
No. 14 Penn State football vs. Maryland expert score predictions from Lions247
These are the Lions247 expert predictions for the Penn State-Maryland game. The No. 14 Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-2) take on the unranked Terrapins (6-3, 3-3) at Beaver Stadium Saturday, a game that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
Week 11 CFB Picks: No. 25 Washington At No. 6 Oregon
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Chris Hassel to share their picks for No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon.
