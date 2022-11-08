ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KCTV 5

Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Kansas girl

EUDORA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 5 1/2 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl earlier this year. KMBC reports Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, of Overland Park, was sentenced Tuesday to 34 months for involuntary manslaughter and 34 month for aggravated battery. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 68 months.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kshb.com

Wyandotte County deputies investigate body found in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances after a body was located in the Kansas River. A spokesperson said someone walking their dog near Kaw Point, the area where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers meet just northwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, spotted the body.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park Police could soon start carrying anti-opioid overdose Narcan spray

Overland Park police officers may soon begin carrying Narcan, a life-saving medicine meant to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to recommend approval of an agreement with the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners that would allow Overland Park police officers to carry Narcan.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy