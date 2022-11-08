Read full article on original website
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
Platte County Prosecutor: Officers were ‘justified’ in May 3 police shooting
Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd released his office’s review of a deadly May 3 police shooting, ruling officers actions were reasonable.
KC man sentenced for murder during drug deal at Northland Price Chopper
A Clay County judge sentenced Kansas City man for a murder during a 2020 drug deal at a Northland Price Chopper.
2 jailed after video records Kansas City-area child being beaten
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area man and woman face child abuse charges after police responded to reports of a video showing the child's beating, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Terry L. Watson, 34, Independence, Mo., faces Domestic Assault 1st Degree or, in the alternative, Abuse or Neglect...
Wichita Eagle
Former JoCo deputy loses police license after fraudulently trying to buy Pokémon cards
A Johnson County deputy lost his Kansas police license after he tried to fraudulently purchase Pokémon cards. William C. Knight was charged with one count of an unlawful act involving a theft detection shielding device, a felony, according to court records. He had been employed with the Johnson County...
Raytown armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Raytown police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a 17-minute police chase through Jackson County Monday night.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens search for poacher responsible for killing 8-point buck
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
WIBW
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. officials are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Brandon Michael Helm, 29, of Lawrence as he is wanted on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear. The...
KCTV 5
Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Kansas River at Kaw Point in Kansas City, KS, on Wednesday morning. Authorities cordoned off the area near the boat ramp for the investigation. Wyandotte County deputies and KCK police were on-scene. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.
Man shot, killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police identified
An officer with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department shot and killed an individual who opened fire on police early Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
Overland Park man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run of 9-year-old Eudora girl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old Overland Park man was sentenced Tuesday in the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for injuries caused to her grandfather in a crash that occurred in May. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, was sentenced...
KAKE TV
Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Kansas girl
EUDORA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 5 1/2 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl earlier this year. KMBC reports Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, of Overland Park, was sentenced Tuesday to 34 months for involuntary manslaughter and 34 month for aggravated battery. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 68 months.
kshb.com
Wyandotte County deputies investigate body found in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances after a body was located in the Kansas River. A spokesperson said someone walking their dog near Kaw Point, the area where the Kansas and Missouri Rivers meet just northwest of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, spotted the body.
Kansas City police officer convicted in Cameron Lamb’s death files appeal
Attorneys for Eric DeValkenaere — the former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective convicted of second-degree manslaughter in Cameron Lamb’s shooting death — have formally filed an appeal.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park Police could soon start carrying anti-opioid overdose Narcan spray
Overland Park police officers may soon begin carrying Narcan, a life-saving medicine meant to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to recommend approval of an agreement with the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners that would allow Overland Park police officers to carry Narcan.
Suspect in 2 Olathe bank robberies arrested after police chase
Kansas Highway Patrol and Olathe police chase and arrest a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery.
Kansas bank robbery suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a bank robbery and attempted bank robbery on Monday. Just after 1p.m., police responded to the Bank Midwest in the 14700 block of 119th Street for an attempted bank robbery, according to a media release from Olathe Police. Officers...
WIBW
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
