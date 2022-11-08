ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

4-6-6

(four, six, six)

Comments / 0

