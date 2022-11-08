Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
Terrapin swimmers from Concord and Clayton named Pacific Swimmers of the Year
CONCORD/CLAYTON, CA (Nov. 10, 2022) — Morgan Wendler of Concord and Clayton’s Marina Didenko of the Terrapins Swim Team were honored last month by Pacific Swimming at its 2021-2022 awards banquet. Wendler was awarded 11-year-old outstanding swimmer of the year in both the short course and long course...
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
thecomeback.com
Stanford president drops bombshell conference realignment news
Pac-12 realignment negotiations are already underway, according to Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne. While nothing is imminent on the issue, Tessier-Lavigne obviously speaks with authority and says negotiations are ongoing at Faculty Senate meetings. “There is a lot that’s happening behind closed doors right now,” Tessier-Lavigne told the Stanford Daily. “I...
eastcountytoday.net
Two Antioch Residents Face Multiple Felony Charges in Brentwood Robberies
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges against two young adults who were involved in robberies in Brentwood in September. Delvon Hasain Hasan and Dioni Tamirra Patton of Antioch both face an eight-count felony complaint that includes first and second-degree robbery, child...
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Nov. 8 Contra Costa County Election Results
Contra Costa County released initial unofficial election results just after 8:00 pm Thursday. These results are the vote by mail ballots and persons early votes from prior to election day. The second report, with results from the polls, will be issued at approximately 9:30 pm with subsequent updates approximately every...
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
pioneerpublishers.com
Election night vote totals in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 9, 2022) —Votes are still being counted in Contra Costa County. However, the late night vote totals give a glimpse into the trends. The totals presented here were received just after midnight on Tuesday. The numbers shown are by no means final. The votes counted here come from those received by Nov. 7 and in-person votes cast Nov. 8. The county will continue to update the totals and plans to post updates each Friday by 5 p.m. until all votes are counted and certified.
Original Joe’s Expanding to the East Bay
The Union Street fixture known for dishing out "traditional, old-school Italian entrees, steaks, and seafood" is planning to open a new location.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident is reported to have occurred on Interstate 580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. According to the officials, a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when he lost control and crashed into the center divide.
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the collision occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The SUV driver remained on the scene.San Jose police said the incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.There are no further details at this time.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Fall sees wide range of productions, from ‘Clue’ and ‘Dracula’ to classic ‘Nutcracker’
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 10, 2022) — There are some fun shows taking place in Contra Costa County now, including murder and blackmail at Center REP with “Clue” through Nov. 20 at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center. Six guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy...
NBC Bay Area
Powerball Jackpot Just Shy of $2 Billion, Attracts Many Bay Area Players
The Powerball is just shy of $2 billion Monday and it’s attracting those who won’t normally play the game. Many bought tickets at a 76 gas station in San Leandro after someone won $1.1 million over the weekend. Those who bought tickets Monday hoped lightning would strike the...
San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger
Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Friday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. As of Thursday night, Doan leads with 56.8% of the vote, or 5,993 votes. Esparza has... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
A's, Howard Terminal's Future
With a new Mayor and new council members in Oakland, how does that impact the pursuit of building a ballpark at Howard Terminal?
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
eastcountytoday.net
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
