California State

pioneerpublishers.com

Terrapin swimmers from Concord and Clayton named Pacific Swimmers of the Year

CONCORD/CLAYTON, CA (Nov. 10, 2022) — Morgan Wendler of Concord and Clayton’s Marina Didenko of the Terrapins Swim Team were honored last month by Pacific Swimming at its 2021-2022 awards banquet. Wendler was awarded 11-year-old outstanding swimmer of the year in both the short course and long course...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
thecomeback.com

Stanford president drops bombshell conference realignment news

Pac-12 realignment negotiations are already underway, according to Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne. While nothing is imminent on the issue, Tessier-Lavigne obviously speaks with authority and says negotiations are ongoing at Faculty Senate meetings. “There is a lot that’s happening behind closed doors right now,” Tessier-Lavigne told the Stanford Daily. “I...
STANFORD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Two Antioch Residents Face Multiple Felony Charges in Brentwood Robberies

Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges against two young adults who were involved in robberies in Brentwood in September. Delvon Hasain Hasan and Dioni Tamirra Patton of Antioch both face an eight-count felony complaint that includes first and second-degree robbery, child...
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Nov. 8 Contra Costa County Election Results

Contra Costa County released initial unofficial election results just after 8:00 pm Thursday. These results are the vote by mail ballots and persons early votes from prior to election day. The second report, with results from the polls, will be issued at approximately 9:30 pm with subsequent updates approximately every...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Election night vote totals in Concord, Clayton and Pleasant Hill

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 9, 2022) —Votes are still being counted in Contra Costa County. However, the late night vote totals give a glimpse into the trends. The totals presented here were received just after midnight on Tuesday. The numbers shown are by no means final. The votes counted here come from those received by Nov. 7 and in-person votes cast Nov. 8. The county will continue to update the totals and plans to post updates each Friday by 5 p.m. until all votes are counted and certified.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the collision occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The SUV driver remained on the scene.San Jose police said the incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.There are no further details at this time.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Fire sparks in debris near I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire close to I-880, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says the fire is located near 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway. The fire is near the West Oakland BART station, but is not impacting BART operations at this time. […]
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger

Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Friday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. As of Thursday night, Doan leads with 56.8% of the vote, or 5,993 votes. Esparza has... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA

