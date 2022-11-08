CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 9, 2022) —Votes are still being counted in Contra Costa County. However, the late night vote totals give a glimpse into the trends. The totals presented here were received just after midnight on Tuesday. The numbers shown are by no means final. The votes counted here come from those received by Nov. 7 and in-person votes cast Nov. 8. The county will continue to update the totals and plans to post updates each Friday by 5 p.m. until all votes are counted and certified.

PLEASANT HILL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO