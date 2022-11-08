Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang join ‘Garfield’ movie cast, hopefully bringing equal amounts of sass and swearing

Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Lynda Carter joins Tumblr and instantly threatens Ryan Reynolds
Suffering Sappho! Wonder Woman Emeritus and all-around gracious and benevolent Twitter Queen Lynda Carter has joined old-school blogging platform Tumblr. Does this mean that she’s taking preemptive steps to leave Twitter as many other celebs have in the wake of the company’s takeover by electric car magnate and current “Chief Twit” Elon Musk? Or is she just spreading out her online wings?
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
A black and white edit of a mediocre horror sequel instantly makes it ten times better
The long-running Friday the 13th franchise is still going strong after over 40 years since the original premiered in 1980. The most recent installment in the franchise was 2009’s remake of the same name, but since then, there haven’t been any developments since the lawsuit fiasco between the original film’s director/producer Sean S. Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller. Although the lawsuit did end in December of 2021 with no resolution in sight. Since, there haven’t been any updates on a new Friday the 13th film either, so the franchise has been stuck in purgatory for several years. Even Friday the 13th: The Game couldn’t release more content during the legal dispute, so there hasn’t been much love for the slasher franchise lately. What’s more, a handful of lackluster sequels haven’t exactly given the franchise a good foundation to build upon.
Ryan Reynold’s star-studded new Christmas movie has split critics in half
Mariah Carey is back in the charts which can only mean one thing: Christmas is around the corner, and festive films are abound for streaming. Unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, his new movie isn’t getting a jolly reception yet. With a terrific comedic cast at its disposal, Reynold’s film Spirited...
Nancy Grace says she refused to participate in Peacock’s new Casey Anthony docuseries, slamming it as a ‘fame and money grab’
Don’t expect to see Nancy Grace pop up on Peacock’s new three-part docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, because the 63-year-old legal commentator says she was asked to appear and responded with an unequivocal “no.”. Grace was pivotal in bringing national attention to the case, which...
A rottweiler named Dwight might be responsible for saving Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s marriage
It looks like Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have managed to reconcile their differences after struggling through a rough patch in their 25-year-long marriage that nearly ended in divorce. The couple attended the premiere of Sly’s new show, Tulsa King, along with two of their three daughters, Sophia, 26, and...
‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes talks the Kevin Costner effect and being a cowboy at heart
Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, is just days away from the premiere of its highly-anticipated fifth season, and fans can’t get enough of the Duttons. Luke Grimes, who breathes life into Kayce, is talking about the hype surrounding the series, being a cowboy at heart, and the Kevin Costner effect.
Julia Fox says that dating Kanye West isn’t all sunshine and rainbows
Uncut Gems actor and eccentric fashion maven Julia Fox has surely shocked the world with the news that dating rapper Kanye West aka Ye wasn’t a completely positive experience. Fox had a month-long but highly publicized relationship with the controversial musician and admits that the relationship seems to have had an adverse effect on her career.
‘The Witcher’ creator Andrzej Sapkowski’s comments hit different after news of Henry Cavill’s departure
Fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher have yet to recover from the news of Henry Cavill’s departure, but now they’re wondering what the author himself would make of this situation after praising showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and her team for, as it were, sticking the landing. Sapkowski...
As ‘Wakanda Forever’ begins to hit cinemas worldwide, ‘Black Panther’ fans are rallying around Angela Bassett’s Oscar campaign
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett is receiving mountains of praise from international Marvel fans who already watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. Her performance was powerful throughout the whole movie and it’s prompted some fans to campaign for the actress’ nomination in the 2023 Academy Awards.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director names the one character who has Shuri beat
Since Shuri was introduced into the MCU back in 2018’s Black Panther, it’s been widely agreed that she is one of the smartest characters in the whole franchise, certainly on a par with Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. But it seems there’s one new addition to the universe introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who actually has the genius princess beat in one key way.
The 10 best Connie Britton TV shows and movies, ranked
Connie Britton’s career has spanned two and a half decades, beginning with her first role in the 1995 indie comedy The Brothers McCullen. From major theatrical releases to indie films and acclaimed television shows, the veteran actress has done it all. Some of her iconic roles such as Tami...
The pathetically poor sequel to a game-changing horror classic blurs the lines of streaming reality
If you weren’t there at the time, it’s hard to overstate just how seismic an impact The Blair Witch Project had on not just horror, but cinema as a whole. Naturally, because it was a massive critical and commercial success, a sequel arrived not too long after. In an even more inevitable development, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 was awful.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
