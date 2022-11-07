NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The bands of Stephen F. Austin State University will present their fourth annual “Kaleidoscope’ concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. The program will feature all three concert bands along with student chamber ensembles in a “kaleidoscope event” with no breaks between performances, according to Dr. Tamey Anglley, director of bands at SFA.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO