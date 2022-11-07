ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

sfasu.edu

SFA’s Contemporary Ensemble to broadcast fall concert

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Contemporary Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will broadcast its fall semester concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, on the SFA School of Music YouTube Channel. Directed by James Adams, the Contemporary Ensemble is one of three student performance groups in the Sound...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

Works by avant-garde artist Tofel featured in exhibition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Abstract and expressionistic drawings by American artist Jennings Tofel are featured in an exhibition showing Nov. 22 through Jan. 20 in The Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House in downtown Nacogdoches. “Jennings Tofel: Drawing Genesis,” curated by Dr. David A. Lewis, professor of art...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

SFA School of Music to present ‘Kaleidoscope’ concert

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The bands of Stephen F. Austin State University will present their fourth annual “Kaleidoscope’ concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. The program will feature all three concert bands along with student chamber ensembles in a “kaleidoscope event” with no breaks between performances, according to Dr. Tamey Anglley, director of bands at SFA.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

SFA’s SRT Commercial, Popular student ensembles to perform

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Student ensembles in the Sound Recording Technology program at Stephen F. Austin State University will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov.13, in the Music Recital Hall, Wright Music Building, on the SFA campus. The Commercial Music Ensemble will perform “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Transparent...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
sfasu.edu

SFA expands on university traditions by implementing lyrics to fight song

NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University’s fight song ¬— the longtime mantra of the university’s athletic triumphs known for its vigorous brass melodies and drumline cadences — will now be accompanied by expanded university-sanctioned lyrics. After a nearly yearlong development and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

