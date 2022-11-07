Read full article on original website
Related
sfasu.edu
SFA voice students to perform opera works depicting fate, love, tragedy
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Voice students in the School of Music at Stephen F. Austin State University will present “Opera Scenes of Fate, Love and Tragedy” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. A culmination of the semester’s Fall Opera Workshop,...
sfasu.edu
SFA’s Contemporary Ensemble to broadcast fall concert
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Contemporary Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will broadcast its fall semester concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, on the SFA School of Music YouTube Channel. Directed by James Adams, the Contemporary Ensemble is one of three student performance groups in the Sound...
sfasu.edu
Works by avant-garde artist Tofel featured in exhibition
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Abstract and expressionistic drawings by American artist Jennings Tofel are featured in an exhibition showing Nov. 22 through Jan. 20 in The Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House in downtown Nacogdoches. “Jennings Tofel: Drawing Genesis,” curated by Dr. David A. Lewis, professor of art...
sfasu.edu
SFA School of Music to present ‘Kaleidoscope’ concert
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The bands of Stephen F. Austin State University will present their fourth annual “Kaleidoscope’ concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. The program will feature all three concert bands along with student chamber ensembles in a “kaleidoscope event” with no breaks between performances, according to Dr. Tamey Anglley, director of bands at SFA.
sfasu.edu
SFA’s Jacks of Steel to present ‘This Feelin’ Nice’ concert
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Jacks of Steel at Stephen F. Austin State University will present “This Feelin’ Nice” program when the steel band performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. Directed by Dr. James Vilseck, the Jacks of...
sfasu.edu
SFA’s SRT Commercial, Popular student ensembles to perform
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Student ensembles in the Sound Recording Technology program at Stephen F. Austin State University will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov.13, in the Music Recital Hall, Wright Music Building, on the SFA campus. The Commercial Music Ensemble will perform “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Transparent...
sfasu.edu
SFA expands on university traditions by implementing lyrics to fight song
NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University’s fight song ¬— the longtime mantra of the university’s athletic triumphs known for its vigorous brass melodies and drumline cadences — will now be accompanied by expanded university-sanctioned lyrics. After a nearly yearlong development and...
sfasu.edu
SFA to showcase sciences and mathematics undergraduate research for community
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics invites the community to attend the fall 2022 Undergraduate Research Showcase from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Cole STEM Building in the Barry E. Nelson Atrium on campus. The showcase will focus...
Comments / 0