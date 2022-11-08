ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

10-13-20-24-29

(ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

