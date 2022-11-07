Read full article on original website
SFA’s Contemporary Ensemble to broadcast fall concert
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Contemporary Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will broadcast its fall semester concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, on the SFA School of Music YouTube Channel. Directed by James Adams, the Contemporary Ensemble is one of three student performance groups in the Sound...
SFA voice students to perform opera works depicting fate, love, tragedy
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Voice students in the School of Music at Stephen F. Austin State University will present “Opera Scenes of Fate, Love and Tragedy” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. A culmination of the semester’s Fall Opera Workshop,...
Kármán Ensemble to perform at SFA
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Kármán Ensemble will perform works by Vaughan Williams, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Justin Writer when the musicians present a guest concert at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in Cole Concert Hall on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University. The program titled...
SFA’s Jacks of Steel to present ‘This Feelin’ Nice’ concert
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Jacks of Steel at Stephen F. Austin State University will present “This Feelin’ Nice” program when the steel band performs at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. Directed by Dr. James Vilseck, the Jacks of...
Works by avant-garde artist Tofel featured in exhibition
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Abstract and expressionistic drawings by American artist Jennings Tofel are featured in an exhibition showing Nov. 22 through Jan. 20 in The Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House in downtown Nacogdoches. “Jennings Tofel: Drawing Genesis,” curated by Dr. David A. Lewis, professor of art...
Cellist Russakovsky to perform at SFA
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Dr. Alexander Russakovsky, professor of cello and chamber music at the University of Southern Mississippi, will present a guest recital at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Music Recital Hall, Wright Music Building, on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University. Russakovsky will be...
SFA expands on university traditions by implementing lyrics to fight song
NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University’s fight song ¬— the longtime mantra of the university’s athletic triumphs known for its vigorous brass melodies and drumline cadences — will now be accompanied by expanded university-sanctioned lyrics. After a nearly yearlong development and...
