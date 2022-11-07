ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

SFA’s Contemporary Ensemble to broadcast fall concert

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Contemporary Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will broadcast its fall semester concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, on the SFA School of Music YouTube Channel. Directed by James Adams, the Contemporary Ensemble is one of three student performance groups in the Sound...
Kármán Ensemble to perform at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Kármán Ensemble will perform works by Vaughan Williams, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich and Justin Writer when the musicians present a guest concert at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in Cole Concert Hall on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University. The program titled...
Works by avant-garde artist Tofel featured in exhibition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Abstract and expressionistic drawings by American artist Jennings Tofel are featured in an exhibition showing Nov. 22 through Jan. 20 in The Cole Art Center @ The Old Opera House in downtown Nacogdoches. “Jennings Tofel: Drawing Genesis,” curated by Dr. David A. Lewis, professor of art...
Cellist Russakovsky to perform at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Dr. Alexander Russakovsky, professor of cello and chamber music at the University of Southern Mississippi, will present a guest recital at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Music Recital Hall, Wright Music Building, on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University. Russakovsky will be...
SFA expands on university traditions by implementing lyrics to fight song

NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University’s fight song ¬— the longtime mantra of the university’s athletic triumphs known for its vigorous brass melodies and drumline cadences — will now be accompanied by expanded university-sanctioned lyrics. After a nearly yearlong development and...
