wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s name-drops have DCU diehards split on the introduction of even more obscure favorites
A quick glance at the names of the various characters to have either played major roles, made cameo appearances, been referenced, or glimpsed as Easter Eggs across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker would paint the very clear picture of James Gunn having a preference for DC’s more obscure background players.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Mayer’s latest relationship escapades with a ‘Mad Men’ star are grossing out fans
John Mayer’s long history of bizarre relationships seems like it could be continuing, with him seen having dinner with Kiernan Shipka. The star of Mad Men and Sabrina was seen in a romantic dinner setting in Los Angeles with musician Mayer, fuelling speculation of a relationship between the 22-year-old and the 45-year-old. Given Mayer’s past has been riddled with bizarre relationships and giving truly strange anecdotes over previous personal affairs, it’s got many very concerned.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jason Momoa continues to vaguely tease his ‘dream’ DC project as fan theories run rampant
The world of superhero cinema is more susceptible to rumor and speculation than any other genre, with Jason Momoa igniting a thousand fan theories on what’s in store for his DCU future after teasing that a “dream” project of his was destined to come to fruition following the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter joins Tumblr and instantly threatens Ryan Reynolds
Suffering Sappho! Wonder Woman Emeritus and all-around gracious and benevolent Twitter Queen Lynda Carter has joined old-school blogging platform Tumblr. Does this mean that she’s taking preemptive steps to leave Twitter as many other celebs have in the wake of the company’s takeover by electric car magnate and current “Chief Twit” Elon Musk? Or is she just spreading out her online wings?
wegotthiscovered.com
Lil Nas X puts forward his pitch to be Twitter’s CEO, and it’s a hard one to argue with
Two weeks into Elon Musk’s leadership, the situation over at Twitter HQ is pretty dire, and we feel for the employees putting up with Chief Twit. The situation could do with a little bit of levity – and that’s exactly what rapper Lil Nas X has done with his pitch to take the reins from Musk, who, let’s face it, is fiercely screwing the pooch.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown thinks ‘Stranger Things’ costar is a ‘lousy kisser’
Millie Bobby Brown didn’t have the kindest words for one of her Stranger Things co-stars, outing them as a “lousy kisser” during an interview with Vanity Fair. Put straight into the firing line with a lie detector test, Brown was probed on various aspects of her life and career. Among some of her “truthful” answers included her believing Enola Holmes co-star Henry Cavill is a better Sherlock Holmes than both Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., as well as revealing far more intimate stories from set.
wegotthiscovered.com
A transparently Oscar-baiting misfire everybody saw right through cynically tugs at the streaming heartstrings
It might sound a touch harsh, but you can regularly spot a movie designed almost exclusively for the purpose of awards season recognition from a mile off. While every filmmaker sets out to make a film they hope will be lavished in praise and shiny trophies, transparent (and miserably failed) attempts don’t come much more blatant than Seven Pounds.
