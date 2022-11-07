Editorial: Aurora police chief discarded transparency, accountability and his promises — in his own words, ‘get rid of the chief’

Read full article on original website
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Hartsook defeats Henry for House District 44 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Sister: ‘System failed’ by releasing brother, now accused of murder
When Lloyd Love Jr. was released on a personal recognizance bond on July 6, his sister feared tragedy would follow. Now, he's accused of murder.
'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party
After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
Aurora mayor wants police officers to get into shape
(Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says the city’s police officers need to get into shape. Coffman made remarks about police physical fitness in a Facebook post Monday. “When I was in the Army, and later the Marines, both on active duty and in the reserves, I had to take a physical fitness test every year throughout my 21-year military career,” the mayor posted. “However, in the Aurora Police Department they are only required to pass a physical fitness test to graduate from our police academy and then there are no further requirements.”
They did it because they were kicked out: Disturbing details revealed in hearing
The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge grants immunity to Jeffco deputy in jail attack lawsuit
A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy cannot be held liable for failing to prevent an aggressive inmate from attacking another man in the county jail, a federal judge decided last month. U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak acknowledged certain circumstances in which a prisoner can sue officials for not taking steps...
coloradofoic.org
Banned northeast Denver school co-founder Brandon Pryor files civil rights lawsuit against Denver Public Schools
Denverite: Brandon Pryor, the co-founder of Robert F. STEAM Academy in far northeast Denver, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Denver Public Schools (DPS), Superintendent Alex Marrero and Deputy Superintendent Anthony Smith, alleging they violated Pryor’s first amendment rights after DPS banned him from most district campuses.
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing
The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Homeowner shoots, injures attempted car thief
A homeowner in Northglenn fired a gun at a suspect who attempted to steal their vehicle.
Douglas County residents turn down school bonds; Littleton approves arts and tourism tax
The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
cpr.org
‘Dirt doesn’t burn’: Why some Marshall fire victims are rebuilding their homes with earthen blocks
After her home burned in last year's Marshall fire, Melanie Glover returned to her charred garden in Superior's Sagamore neighborhood. Glover and her husband, Matteo Rebeschini, weren't sure if they would rebuild after a panicked evacuation and the loss of their cat. An odd sight shifted their thinking. The fire...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
The Fall of the El Paso County Republican Party
This Saturday, the last weekend before midterm elections, the El Paso County Republican Party held a special central committee meeting to censure 33 party members, many of whom are current elected officials and candidates for Tuesday’s election. Many of those censured Saturday have also opposed or otherwise run afoul of El Paso County GOP Chair Vickie Tonkins or her slate of FEC United-backed, extremist candidates. Once the flagship county party of the Colorado GOP, the El Paso County Republican Party is a house divided, engaged in what Rep. Dave Williams (R-Co Springs) calls a “civil war,” testing whether that party, or any party so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. The Colorado Times Recorder has compiled nearly two years’ worth of Republican trials, tribulations, goofs, and gaffes to provide much-needed context for Saturday’s censure vote.
94kix.com
The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer
The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
Election results for Denver area sheriff's races
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson and Douglas counties were headed for victory after Tuesday night's election, while the races in Adams and Arapahoe counties were too close to call on Wednesday night. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
Who has the right-of-way at a two-way stop if you're making a left?
When you get to a two-way stop, who has the right of way if you want to make a left — you or the (multiple!) people across the way who want to drive straight across? Jayson Luber explains.
Weekly decisively wins DougCo sheriff’s race preliminary results show
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Darren Weekly appears to have won the race to be the county’s next sheriff, according to preliminary results released by the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Group calls out Green Valley Ranch HOA for predatory fines, foreclosures
The Redress Movement held a news conference Thursday in front of City of Denver’s Webb Building to call attention to what it believes are abusive HOA practices and a lack of oversight.
Man fatally stabbed in bank drive-through
A 55-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a Denver bank drive-through Tuesday, according to police and the medical examiner on the case, and a suspect is in custody. Denver Police responded to the stabbing in the UMB Bank drive-through at 1635 E. Colfax Ave. early Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim, Kenneth Stauffer, died on the scene, police said. They found him in the bank drive-through...
Out Boulder County blasts Catholic Archdiocese guidelines
The head of Out Boulder County wants Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila to meet with LGBTQ+ youth at the organization’s headquarters in Boulder to help put an end to “harmful ideas' ' about LGBTQ+ people in the Colorado Catholic Church. The invitation comes after the Denver Archdiocese released a...
