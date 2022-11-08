Read full article on original website
Hong Kong Stock Market Due For Support On Friday
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 500 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 16,080-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Renewed Support Expected For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 650 points or 5.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,500-point plateau although it's expected to break significantly higher again on Friday. The global forecast for...
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
Australian Market Sharply Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply higher on Friday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 at five-month highs to move above the 7,100 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with strong gains across all sectors, led by technology stocks, as softer-than-expected US inflation data raised hopes for a slower pace of interest rate hikes.
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Malaysia Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,450-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
CD Rates Today: November 8, 2022—Rates Broadly Edge Higher
Today’s best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—range as high as 4.40%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Take a look at the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates Today:...
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
How to Find Alternative Energy Stocks
(1:00) - The Benefits To Investing In Alternative Energy. (8:40) - Creating A Wish List: Who Could Be The Next Big Winner?. (20:10) - Finding Hidden Investments Tied To Alt Energy. (28:30) - The Future of Nuclear Power. (35:40) - Episode Roundup: BP, PXD, NEE, ALB, SQM, JKS, DD. Welcome...
European stock investors on alert for heightened balance sheet stress
MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Stock pickers have a message for company finance bosses and it's getting louder: bolster your balance sheets before the downturn strikes. After more than a decade of ultra-loose monetary policy, financing conditions are tightening, inflation is rising and the global economy looks poised to fall into its first recession since 2009.
Breaking Down Target (TGT) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
With Target TGT trading 39% off its high, investors are eagerly looking toward its Q3 earnings report on November 16. The better than expected consumer price Index (CPI) numbers for October should boost optimism surrounding the retail giant’s report. TGT’s third quarter report will also give further insight into consumer spending amid an economic downturn.
Morgan Stanley Sells Almost all Unity Software (U) Position After Q3 Update
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 260,571 shares of Unity Software Inc (U). This represents 0.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20,095,927 shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 98.70% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Astec Industries and Woodward
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
China eases COVID rules, including shortening quarantines
BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China on Friday eased some of its draconian COVID rules, including shortening quarantines by two days for close contacts of infected people and for inbound travellers, and removing a penalty for airlines for bringing in too many cases. The loosening of the rules, which came...
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
