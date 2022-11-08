Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois needs to move on to beat Purdue
The stakes for the Illini on Senior Day are the highest they’ve been in over a decade. Not only is the Cannon up for grabs, but so is a great chance to get a step closer to punching a ticket to Indianapolis for the opportunity to claim a Big Ten championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier among Illini alumni expected to attend B1G Championship banner raising
Illinois is set to raise its B1G championship banner from last season Friday night against UMKC, with several notable alumni set to be in attendance. Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams are all expected to be at the State Farm Center in Champaign Friday night. The...
Illinois Basketball: Illini are about to turn a corner under Shauna Green
A new season is just hours away, as a new-look women’s Illinois basketball program is set to take the floor. I know what you are probably thinking right now. The Illini women have been pretty bad at basketball for most of the past decade. I can’t dispute that fact. Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Kansas City: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -24.5 O/U 143.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
Illinois women’s basketball opens Shauna Green era with win
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Shauna Green is era is officially underway and the Illinois women’s basketball team made sure the new Illini head coach didn’t leave State Farm Center without a win, beating LIU Brooklyn 75-40 at State Farm Center. The Illini (1-0) scored five players in double-figures, led by Kendall Bostic’s game high 16, […]
Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'
CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
thechampaignroom.com
For Those Who Have Been Here
This is for the players who chose to represent the University of Illinois, wearing that Orange and Blue and putting blood, sweat, and tears into having one of the most successful seasons in recent history. This is for those who continued to play at Memorial Stadium, even when greener pastures...
Illinois basketball signs three in Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball officially signed three players to its Class of 2023 on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Amani Hansberry, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Zacharie Perrin all inked with the Illini in the fourth straight Top 25 recruiting class nationally. 247Sports has the Class of 2023 ranked 17th in […]
Trio of Area Football Teams Head to State Quarterfinals with Undefeated Records
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area football teams have reached the Elite 8 of their playoff brackets without a loss. Pekin brings an 11-0 record into its class 7A state quarterfinal match-up with Lake Zurich on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Dragons have never played in a quarterfinal game and have never had an 11-0 […]
fightingillini.com
Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
Unity football ready for rematch with Prairie Central
TOLONO (WCIA) — The last team to beat Unity football is the team the Rockets will face in the Class 3A quarterfinals this weekend. Top-seed and undefeated Prairie Central beat Unity 34-12 in Fairbury way back in August in a Week 1 showdown. The Rockets have rattled off 10-straight wins following that season opening loss, […]
Courier Cafe ownership changes over
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Election spotlight: Champaign County Sheriff
Note: Official results for this race have not been posted yet. Stay tuned for updates. Race update Wednesday, 12:20 a.m. Incomplete results of early voting, mail-in and election day ballots at the time of update show that Democrat Dustin Heuerman is ahead with 31,334 votes. Republican John Brown has 27,077 votes.
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
WAND TV
Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
