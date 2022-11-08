Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Death Notices: Nov. 10, 2022
• SUSAN MAE NUTTER, 66, Centralia, died Nov. 4 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • FLORENCE “FONNIE” HALL, 81, Winlock, died Aug. 19 at home. Join her son, Joe, and his wife, Lori, for a service at noon Nov. 11 in the George Washington Venue at the Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Chronicle
Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Veterans Day Events in Lewis County
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Veterans Day Program at Winlock High School/Middle School Gym. Nov. 10 at Winlock High School/Middle School, 241 N. Military Road, Winlock; 9:30 a.m. Veterans are invited to the program. Veterans Day Program at Toledo High School...
Chronicle
Thunderbirds Sweep Hawks, Advance to District Semis
LONGVIEW — Though it might not have been its cleanest and most consistent effort, the Tumwater volleyball team still got through Hockinson in the first round of the 2A District 4 tournament in a sweep, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, Thursday afternoon at Myklebust Gym of Lower Columbia Community College. The...
Chronicle
Officials Detail Harrowing Response to Winlock Blaze; Remaining Structure to Be Demolished
At 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a two-person firefighter crew and a two-person medic crew from Lewis County Fire District 15 were dispatched to reports of a fire at The Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel on 104 SE Front St. in Winlock. They arrived to find smoke pouring from an upstairs...
Chronicle
Mossyrock Starts Run in Yakima With Sweep
YAKIMA — The Mossyrock volleyball team came out of the gate looking like the true No. 2 squad in the state Thursday, blitzing No. 18 Grace Academy early. And while the Vikings cooled off significantly at times, they still rode out easy winners, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 to get its 1B state tournament road started.
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race: Incumbent John Snaza Trails Challenger Derek Sanders
In the race for Thurston County sheriff, incumbent John Snaza trailed behind challenger Derek Sanders on election night, with the vote count sitting at 44.87%, or 29,138 votes, for Snaza and 54.69%, or 3,517 votes, for Sanders. The next vote tally will be announced on Wednesday. Sanders is a deputy...
Chronicle
2A EvCo All-League Girls Soccer Teams
Tumwater ran unbeaten through its league schedule, and was properly represented on the 2A Evergreen Conference all-league lists, with Emalyn Shaffer earning league MVP honors, Mia Cuoio picking up Defensive Player of the Year, and Sydney Woods earning Goalkeeper of the Year. W.F. West was led by Offensive Player of the Year Cameron Sheets and Coach of the Year Allen Anderson.
Chronicle
Lewis County Clerk Race: Incumbent Scott Tinney Leads Challenger Linda Williams
In the race for Lewis County clerk, incumbent Scott Tinney leads his challenger, Linda Williams, with the vote count currently sitting at 12,464 out of 21,999, or 56.66%, in Tinney’s favor. As of around 8:15 p.m., Williams trailed with 9,132 votes, or 41.51%,. Tinney, originally elected in 2017, is...
Chronicle
Ross Nielson Leads in Race for Lewis County Assessor Over Tom Crowson
After serving in the role since 1998, Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey opted not to run for re-election this year. Instead, vying for her seat are Tom Crowson, of Napavine, and Ross Nielson, of Winlock. As of the initial count from Tuesday night, Nielson led in the race after earning...
Chronicle
World-Renowned Pianist, Centralia Native Charlie Albright to Return for Holiday Performance at Centralia College
World-renowned pianist and Centralia College graduate Charlie Albright will perform a fundraising holiday concert for the Centralia College Foundation at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Corbet Theatre on the Centralia College campus. Albright will perform holiday favorites and include time for improvisation. Albright regularly appears at major concert halls,...
Chronicle
In Focus: Weekly Lewis County Area Hunting Highlights
The Chronicle is including photos and details of successful local hunting and fishing outings in every Thursday edition. To be included, just send photos and information to news@chronline.com. The Chronicle is also accepting submissions from all manner of outdoor recreation.
Chronicle
Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock
Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
Chronicle
Beavers Welcome Red-Hot Mountaineers to the Black Top
Perhaps no team is hotter in Washington Class 1A football than the team marching into Stone City Friday night for a first round state matchup against No. 7 Tenino. No. 10 Mount Baker is physical, runs a Wing-T offense that’s tough to prepare for, and though it just has a 6-4 record, creates a massive amount of problems on both offense and defense.
Chronicle
Snaza Leads Murphy in Lewis County Sheriff’s Race
Incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza was leading the race against challenger Tracy Murphy 52.71%, or 12,625 votes, to 46.17%, or 11,058 votes, as of preliminary election results released at 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday. “We're just excited to see the results and we look forward to moving on for another...
Chronicle
Morton Voters Favor Leaving Timberland Regional Library System
Morton’s Proposition 1 was leading 59.13% to 40.87% just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. There was no substantial change as additional ballots were counted Wednesday. The “yes” vote, which supported Morton leaving the Timberland Regional Library (TRL) system, currently has 216 votes to 152 votes for “no.”
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Creates Homeless Task Force
During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council voted to approve a resolution creating a Homeless Task Force to help address the rising issue of homelessness in the area. The task force’s goal will be identifying and analyzing existing resources for homeless people to find out if...
Chronicle
Man Who Fled From Olympia Police by Jumping Into East Bay Is Still Missing
A man who eluded law enforcement by jumping into East Bay early Sunday morning is still missing, according to Olympia police. But police have updated information about what happened before he plunged into Budd Inlet, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a boat owner...
Chronicle
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
Chronicle
Centralia Public Works Announces Winter Snow Plow Plans
With winter about to descend on the region, the City of Centralia’s Public Works Department announced its snow plow strategy in a news release on Tuesday. The street department has a total of five snowplows and three sanders all mounted on dump trucks and pickup trucks. The city’s motor grader is converted to plow snow as well.
