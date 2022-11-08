ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, WA

Death Notices: Nov. 10, 2022

• SUSAN MAE NUTTER, 66, Centralia, died Nov. 4 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • FLORENCE “FONNIE” HALL, 81, Winlock, died Aug. 19 at home. Join her son, Joe, and his wife, Lori, for a service at noon Nov. 11 in the George Washington Venue at the Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CENTRALIA, WA
Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
Community Calendar: Veterans Day Events in Lewis County

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Veterans Day Program at Winlock High School/Middle School Gym. Nov. 10 at Winlock High School/Middle School, 241 N. Military Road, Winlock; 9:30 a.m. Veterans are invited to the program. Veterans Day Program at Toledo High School...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Thunderbirds Sweep Hawks, Advance to District Semis

LONGVIEW — Though it might not have been its cleanest and most consistent effort, the Tumwater volleyball team still got through Hockinson in the first round of the 2A District 4 tournament in a sweep, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, Thursday afternoon at Myklebust Gym of Lower Columbia Community College. The...
TUMWATER, WA
Mossyrock Starts Run in Yakima With Sweep

YAKIMA — The Mossyrock volleyball team came out of the gate looking like the true No. 2 squad in the state Thursday, blitzing No. 18 Grace Academy early. And while the Vikings cooled off significantly at times, they still rode out easy winners, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 to get its 1B state tournament road started.
YAKIMA, WA
2A EvCo All-League Girls Soccer Teams

Tumwater ran unbeaten through its league schedule, and was properly represented on the 2A Evergreen Conference all-league lists, with Emalyn Shaffer earning league MVP honors, Mia Cuoio picking up Defensive Player of the Year, and Sydney Woods earning Goalkeeper of the Year. W.F. West was led by Offensive Player of the Year Cameron Sheets and Coach of the Year Allen Anderson.
TUMWATER, WA
World-Renowned Pianist, Centralia Native Charlie Albright to Return for Holiday Performance at Centralia College

World-renowned pianist and Centralia College graduate Charlie Albright will perform a fundraising holiday concert for the Centralia College Foundation at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Corbet Theatre on the Centralia College campus. Albright will perform holiday favorites and include time for improvisation. Albright regularly appears at major concert halls,...
CENTRALIA, WA
In Focus: Weekly Lewis County Area Hunting Highlights

The Chronicle is including photos and details of successful local hunting and fishing outings in every Thursday edition. To be included, just send photos and information to news@chronline.com. The Chronicle is also accepting submissions from all manner of outdoor recreation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock

Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
WINLOCK, WA
Beavers Welcome Red-Hot Mountaineers to the Black Top

Perhaps no team is hotter in Washington Class 1A football than the team marching into Stone City Friday night for a first round state matchup against No. 7 Tenino. No. 10 Mount Baker is physical, runs a Wing-T offense that’s tough to prepare for, and though it just has a 6-4 record, creates a massive amount of problems on both offense and defense.
TENINO, WA
Snaza Leads Murphy in Lewis County Sheriff’s Race

Incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza was leading the race against challenger Tracy Murphy 52.71%, or 12,625 votes, to 46.17%, or 11,058 votes, as of preliminary election results released at 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday. “We're just excited to see the results and we look forward to moving on for another...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Morton Voters Favor Leaving Timberland Regional Library System

Morton’s Proposition 1 was leading 59.13% to 40.87% just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. There was no substantial change as additional ballots were counted Wednesday. The “yes” vote, which supported Morton leaving the Timberland Regional Library (TRL) system, currently has 216 votes to 152 votes for “no.”
MORTON, WA
Centralia City Council Creates Homeless Task Force

During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council voted to approve a resolution creating a Homeless Task Force to help address the rising issue of homelessness in the area. The task force’s goal will be identifying and analyzing existing resources for homeless people to find out if...
CENTRALIA, WA
Centralia Public Works Announces Winter Snow Plow Plans

With winter about to descend on the region, the City of Centralia’s Public Works Department announced its snow plow strategy in a news release on Tuesday. The street department has a total of five snowplows and three sanders all mounted on dump trucks and pickup trucks. The city’s motor grader is converted to plow snow as well.
CENTRALIA, WA

