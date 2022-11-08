Perhaps no team is hotter in Washington Class 1A football than the team marching into Stone City Friday night for a first round state matchup against No. 7 Tenino. No. 10 Mount Baker is physical, runs a Wing-T offense that’s tough to prepare for, and though it just has a 6-4 record, creates a massive amount of problems on both offense and defense.

TENINO, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO