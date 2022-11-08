ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday

Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
YPSILANTI, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin

Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Top 10 players on the 'please come back' list

Penn State’s outlook for 2023 brightened considerably a few days ago when Hunter Nourzad announced he’ll return for another season. Yes, Nittany Lions fans, it is worth getting giddy over the Cornell transfer’s decision to cash in his bonus season. And if the 6-3, 312-pound offensive lineman, a quasi-starter in his first year in Happy Valley, starts a trend, all the better.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair asked if committee considered weather of Ohio State-Northwestern game

College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan has been making the rounds to explain the latest CFP rankings. Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the 2nd edition of the 2022 CFP rankings, even after a sloppy Week 10 showing at Northwestern. The Buckeyes and Wildcats dealt with 40+ MPH wind gusts and rainy conditions, which undoubtedly hindered the offensive showing.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10

Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa

Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard shares reaction to Jett Howard's impressive freshman debut

Juwan Howard had multiple player achievements to celebrate after Michigan’s first win of the year. Not only did Hunter Dickinson reach a big career milestone, but his son Jett also played very well in his debut. Jett scored 21 points in the victory over Purdue Fort Wayne. Jett committed...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Andy Katz gives 5 bold predictions for 2022-23 B1G hoops season

Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz gave 5 bold predictions for the college basketball season Thursday as the first week of the season picks up. In his predictions, Katz believes that 9 B1G teams will make the NCAA Tournament this season. Last season, the B1G had nine teams in the tournament, though none of those teams ended up making it past the Sweet 16. The conference hopes to repeat this season, but make it further this time.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Juice Scruggs has high praise for 2 fellow Penn State offensive linemen

Juice Scruggs has been a reliable member of the Penn State offensive line this season. He spoke at the team’s press conference on Wednesday. Scruggs has played in nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2022. He had a lot of praise for Hunter Nourzad and Olu Fashanu. Nourzad...

