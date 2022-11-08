FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State head coach Ryun Williams announced the addition of Avree Antony to continue her career at CSU following high school graduation. "The Rams are extremely excited to add Avree Antony to our women's basketball program," said Williams. "Avree is a competitive, tough-minded young lady who has a very talented skillset. Her ability to get to the basket and to score at all three levels is going to be exciting to coach."

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO