WATCH: 247Sports recruiting analyst provides opinion on MSU's chances of flipping Oregon commit, 5-star QB Dante Moore

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Could Michigan State be nearing a massive recruiting flip of five-star quarterback Dante Moore? That possibility apparently is gaining traction nationally.

There’s been a lot of chatter around the Spartans and their pursuit of 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore in the past week, and that only elevated on Monday. The Spartans picked up a crystal ball prediction for Moore and that has brought additional attention to his recruitment.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins offered his opinion on the Spartans’ chances of landing Moore — who has been committed to Oregon since July — and he isn’t ruling out a potential flip. Check out what he had to say below:

Moore ranks as the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also the No. 1 player from Michigan.

This still feels like an uphill battle for the Spartans but it’s at least intriguing to hear this much chatter around Moore and Michigan State. This is a recruitment we need to follow as we near signing day.

