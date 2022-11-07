ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WATCH: 247Sports recruiting analyst provides opinion on MSU's chances of flipping Oregon commit, 5-star QB Dante Moore

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boShX_0j2M40Nl00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Could Michigan State be nearing a massive recruiting flip of five-star quarterback Dante Moore? That possibility apparently is gaining traction nationally.

There’s been a lot of chatter around the Spartans and their pursuit of 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore in the past week, and that only elevated on Monday. The Spartans picked up a crystal ball prediction for Moore and that has brought additional attention to his recruitment.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins offered his opinion on the Spartans’ chances of landing Moore — who has been committed to Oregon since July — and he isn’t ruling out a potential flip. Check out what he had to say below:

Moore ranks as the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2023 class. He’s also the No. 1 player from Michigan.

This still feels like an uphill battle for the Spartans but it’s at least intriguing to hear this much chatter around Moore and Michigan State. This is a recruitment we need to follow as we near signing day.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy