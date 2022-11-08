Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City opened in late 2020. Between the spicy nightlife, the action on the casino floor, and the tequila bar serving more than 50 types of agave-based spirits, the newest property in the Agua Caliente Casino collection promises — and delivers — 24-hour fun. Boomers!
Trio Restaurant owner Tony Marchese (right) with Mark Anton. Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs marked its 13th anniversary where owner Tony Marchese welcomed his guests by noting how honored they were to reach this milestone and to serve the Greater Palm Springs community. The anniversary bash included an open bar...
Coachella Valley students listen to a presentation at Aziz Farms in front of produce fields. Equipped with a blank sheet of paper and a handful of their kids’ colorful markers, Mark Tadros and his wife, Nicole, sat down late one night in 2019 and sketched out the latest iteration of their business. As part of that vision, Mark, a second-generation farmer and the owner of Aziz Farms in Thermal, and Nicole, an assistant principal, realized that students from around the Coachella Valley should be able to explore their family farm.
