YAKIMA — The Mossyrock volleyball team came out of the gate looking like the true No. 2 squad in the state Thursday, blitzing No. 18 Grace Academy early. And while the Vikings cooled off significantly at times, they still rode out easy winners, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 to get its 1B state tournament road started.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO