Olympia, WA

Chronicle

Lost Hiker Rescued Near Brooklyn in Pacific County on Sunday

A search team rescued a lost hiker near Brooklyn on Sunday morning after the hiker went missing in rugged terrain off of Smith Creek Road the day prior, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release. Two dog teams from German Shepherd Search Dogs of Washington led...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Operation Green Light Launched in Thurston County in Honor of Veterans

With Veterans Day approaching, Thurston County announced it is launching Operation Green Light, a collaborative initiative with the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers to support veterans, according to a news release. Starting on Nov. 11, Thurston County government buildings will be illuminated...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock

Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Morton Elementary School Hosts Fishing Day for Students

Morton Elementary School isn’t normally a good fishing hole, but with the help of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Morton students got the chance to go fishing on school grounds Monday. Elementary and middle school students each had the opportunity to fish for trout out of tanks...
MORTON, WA
Chronicle

Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Mossyrock Starts Run in Yakima With Sweep

YAKIMA — The Mossyrock volleyball team came out of the gate looking like the true No. 2 squad in the state Thursday, blitzing No. 18 Grace Academy early. And while the Vikings cooled off significantly at times, they still rode out easy winners, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 to get its 1B state tournament road started.
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Weekly Lewis County Area Hunting Highlights

The Chronicle is including photos and details of successful local hunting and fishing outings in every Thursday edition. To be included, just send photos and information to news@chronline.com. The Chronicle is also accepting submissions from all manner of outdoor recreation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thunderbirds Sweep Hawks, Advance to District Semis

LONGVIEW — Though it might not have been its cleanest and most consistent effort, the Tumwater volleyball team still got through Hockinson in the first round of the 2A District 4 tournament in a sweep, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, Thursday afternoon at Myklebust Gym of Lower Columbia Community College. The...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Plans for YMCA Camp at Mineral Lake Halted by Lewis County Commissioners

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the YMCA camp was endorsed by the Lewis Economic Alliance. The Alliance supported the project initially but declined to give an official endorsement. Three voluntary community meetings, endorsements by several local education groups and over a year spent studying...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Snaza Leads Murphy in Lewis County Sheriff’s Race

Incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza was leading the race against challenger Tracy Murphy 52.71%, or 12,625 votes, to 46.17%, or 11,058 votes, as of preliminary election results released at 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday. “We're just excited to see the results and we look forward to moving on for another...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia City Council Creates Homeless Task Force

During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council voted to approve a resolution creating a Homeless Task Force to help address the rising issue of homelessness in the area. The task force’s goal will be identifying and analyzing existing resources for homeless people to find out if...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

East Lewis County Sheriff’s Substation on Track Forward

According to a news release from Lewis County, the next steps are underway for a sheriff’s office substation in East Lewis County. Steve Wohld, chief of internal services for the county, said on Wednesday afternoon that a few days ago, the project was just an idea. Following approval from the commissioners earlier this week, it became a bidable project.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

