Chronicle
Lost Hiker Rescued Near Brooklyn in Pacific County on Sunday
A search team rescued a lost hiker near Brooklyn on Sunday morning after the hiker went missing in rugged terrain off of Smith Creek Road the day prior, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency announced in a news release. Two dog teams from German Shepherd Search Dogs of Washington led...
Chronicle
Officials Detail Harrowing Response to Winlock Blaze; Remaining Structure to Be Demolished
At 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a two-person firefighter crew and a two-person medic crew from Lewis County Fire District 15 were dispatched to reports of a fire at The Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel on 104 SE Front St. in Winlock. They arrived to find smoke pouring from an upstairs...
Chronicle
Operation Green Light Launched in Thurston County in Honor of Veterans
With Veterans Day approaching, Thurston County announced it is launching Operation Green Light, a collaborative initiative with the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers to support veterans, according to a news release. Starting on Nov. 11, Thurston County government buildings will be illuminated...
Chronicle
Man Who Fled From Olympia Police by Jumping Into East Bay Is Still Missing
A man who eluded law enforcement by jumping into East Bay early Sunday morning is still missing, according to Olympia police. But police have updated information about what happened before he plunged into Budd Inlet, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a boat owner...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race: Incumbent John Snaza Trails Challenger Derek Sanders
In the race for Thurston County sheriff, incumbent John Snaza trailed behind challenger Derek Sanders on election night, with the vote count sitting at 44.87%, or 29,138 votes, for Snaza and 54.69%, or 3,517 votes, for Sanders. The next vote tally will be announced on Wednesday. Sanders is a deputy...
Chronicle
Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Downtown Winlock
Firefighters from multiple districts were battling a blaze in downtown Winlock Tuesday night. Video from the scene shows a structure on Southeast Front Street fully engulfed in flames. The building houses the Haunted Hostel, B&B and Hotel. Residents told The Chronicle about 30 people were evacuated when the fire began...
Chronicle
Washington Legislative Elections Show Democrats Leading Republicans in Key Races
Democrats were leading in multiple swing-district races as Washington state Legislature election results rolled in Tuesday night, running ahead of Republicans on the Kitsap Peninsula, in Whatcom County, in King County and elsewhere. Meanwhile, potential winners of the Nov. 8 election were emerging in Seattle for several Democrat versus Democrat...
Chronicle
Morton Elementary School Hosts Fishing Day for Students
Morton Elementary School isn’t normally a good fishing hole, but with the help of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Morton students got the chance to go fishing on school grounds Monday. Elementary and middle school students each had the opportunity to fish for trout out of tanks...
Chronicle
Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
Chronicle
Mossyrock Starts Run in Yakima With Sweep
YAKIMA — The Mossyrock volleyball team came out of the gate looking like the true No. 2 squad in the state Thursday, blitzing No. 18 Grace Academy early. And while the Vikings cooled off significantly at times, they still rode out easy winners, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 to get its 1B state tournament road started.
Chronicle
In Focus: Weekly Lewis County Area Hunting Highlights
The Chronicle is including photos and details of successful local hunting and fishing outings in every Thursday edition. To be included, just send photos and information to news@chronline.com. The Chronicle is also accepting submissions from all manner of outdoor recreation.
Chronicle
Thunderbirds Sweep Hawks, Advance to District Semis
LONGVIEW — Though it might not have been its cleanest and most consistent effort, the Tumwater volleyball team still got through Hockinson in the first round of the 2A District 4 tournament in a sweep, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, Thursday afternoon at Myklebust Gym of Lower Columbia Community College. The...
Chronicle
Plans for YMCA Camp at Mineral Lake Halted by Lewis County Commissioners
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the YMCA camp was endorsed by the Lewis Economic Alliance. The Alliance supported the project initially but declined to give an official endorsement. Three voluntary community meetings, endorsements by several local education groups and over a year spent studying...
Chronicle
Auto Theft Task Force Arrests Five, Recovers 15 Stolen Vehicles in Pierce County
A regional auto theft task force arrested five people Tuesday and recovered 15 stolen vehicles near Tacoma and Fife in an operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force located vehicles reported stolen from Puyallup, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, the Chehalis Reservation and...
Chronicle
Ross Nielson Leads in Race for Lewis County Assessor Over Tom Crowson
After serving in the role since 1998, Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey opted not to run for re-election this year. Instead, vying for her seat are Tom Crowson, of Napavine, and Ross Nielson, of Winlock. As of the initial count from Tuesday night, Nielson led in the race after earning...
Chronicle
Snaza Leads Murphy in Lewis County Sheriff’s Race
Incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza was leading the race against challenger Tracy Murphy 52.71%, or 12,625 votes, to 46.17%, or 11,058 votes, as of preliminary election results released at 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday. “We're just excited to see the results and we look forward to moving on for another...
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Creates Homeless Task Force
During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Centralia City Council voted to approve a resolution creating a Homeless Task Force to help address the rising issue of homelessness in the area. The task force’s goal will be identifying and analyzing existing resources for homeless people to find out if...
Chronicle
West Thurston Fire Maintenance Operations Levy Leaning Toward Failure Tuesday Night
Both of West Thurston Fire Authority’s ballot measures asking voters in District 1, Rochester, and District 11, Littlerock, to renew the fire authority’s levy at a higher rate were leaning toward failure as of preliminary counts Tuesday night. The levy proposal itself is split into two ballot items,...
Chronicle
East Lewis County Sheriff’s Substation on Track Forward
According to a news release from Lewis County, the next steps are underway for a sheriff’s office substation in East Lewis County. Steve Wohld, chief of internal services for the county, said on Wednesday afternoon that a few days ago, the project was just an idea. Following approval from the commissioners earlier this week, it became a bidable project.
Chronicle
Man Charged With Reckless Burning Following Structure Fire in Centralia on Sunday Asserts Innocence
The transient man charged with reckless burning after a vacant structure on Alder Street in Centralia caught fire on Sunday claims he was wrongfully accused of starting the small fire that ultimately burned out of control, according to his attorney. Nathan J.J. Hayes, 44, was arrested after law enforcement and...
