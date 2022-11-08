Read full article on original website
Related
Berlin Brothersvalley no match for Westinghouse in District 5-8 2A title game
SOMERSET — Berlin Brothersvalley did everything it could to prepare for Westinghouse’s combination of size, speed and athleticism. Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, seeing what the Pittsburgh City League champions were capable of up close and personal proved to be too much to handle. Ramblers earn goldWindber upsets Northern Bedford County to capture 1st District...
News-Herald.com
Strongsville-Walsh Jesuit aftermath shows, yet again, HS soccer community needs to chill out before it’s too late | Opinion
In a TikTok world, a lengthy video isn’t required for viral content. With the conclusion of the Division I girls soccer regional final between Strongsville and Walsh Jesuit on Nov. 5, all it took was 98 seconds of footage. The match was tied, 0-0, approaching the end of regulation....
Michigan basketball game score vs. Eastern Michigan: Time, TV
Game 2: No. 22 Michigan basketball (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) When: 9 p.m. Friday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: ESPNU. ...
Comments / 0