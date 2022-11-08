The No. 2 Tumwater girls soccer team got off to a hot start in the 2A state tournament, defeating Sammamish 5-2 at home in its first-round matchup. The Thunderbirds pulled away with two quick bursts in the first half. Regan Brewer got the scoring started in the 14th minute, and before the clock could turn over to the 15th, 2A EvCo MVP Emalyn Shaffer made it 2-0.

TUMWATER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO