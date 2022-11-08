Read full article on original website
Operation Green Light Launched in Thurston County in Honor of Veterans
With Veterans Day approaching, Thurston County announced it is launching Operation Green Light, a collaborative initiative with the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers to support veterans, according to a news release. Starting on Nov. 11, Thurston County government buildings will be illuminated...
Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
Thunderbirds Sweep Hawks, Advance to District Semis
LONGVIEW — Though it might not have been its cleanest and most consistent effort, the Tumwater volleyball team still got through Hockinson in the first round of the 2A District 4 tournament in a sweep, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, Thursday afternoon at Myklebust Gym of Lower Columbia Community College. The...
Thurston County Sheriff Race: Incumbent John Snaza Trails Challenger Derek Sanders
In the race for Thurston County sheriff, incumbent John Snaza trailed behind challenger Derek Sanders on election night, with the vote count sitting at 44.87%, or 29,138 votes, for Snaza and 54.69%, or 3,517 votes, for Sanders. The next vote tally will be announced on Wednesday. Sanders is a deputy...
2A EvCo All-League Girls Soccer Teams
Tumwater ran unbeaten through its league schedule, and was properly represented on the 2A Evergreen Conference all-league lists, with Emalyn Shaffer earning league MVP honors, Mia Cuoio picking up Defensive Player of the Year, and Sydney Woods earning Goalkeeper of the Year. W.F. West was led by Offensive Player of the Year Cameron Sheets and Coach of the Year Allen Anderson.
West Thurston Fire Maintenance Operations Levy Leaning Toward Failure Tuesday Night
Both of West Thurston Fire Authority’s ballot measures asking voters in District 1, Rochester, and District 11, Littlerock, to renew the fire authority’s levy at a higher rate were leaning toward failure as of preliminary counts Tuesday night. The levy proposal itself is split into two ballot items,...
Man Who Fled From Olympia Police by Jumping Into East Bay Is Still Missing
A man who eluded law enforcement by jumping into East Bay early Sunday morning is still missing, according to Olympia police. But police have updated information about what happened before he plunged into Budd Inlet, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a boat owner...
Beavers Welcome Red-Hot Mountaineers to the Black Top
Perhaps no team is hotter in Washington Class 1A football than the team marching into Stone City Friday night for a first round state matchup against No. 7 Tenino. No. 10 Mount Baker is physical, runs a Wing-T offense that’s tough to prepare for, and though it just has a 6-4 record, creates a massive amount of problems on both offense and defense.
T-Birds Strike for 5 to Open State Run
The No. 2 Tumwater girls soccer team got off to a hot start in the 2A state tournament, defeating Sammamish 5-2 at home in its first-round matchup. The Thunderbirds pulled away with two quick bursts in the first half. Regan Brewer got the scoring started in the 14th minute, and before the clock could turn over to the 15th, 2A EvCo MVP Emalyn Shaffer made it 2-0.
County, State and Federal General Election Results
The initial results of the general election were released Tuesday, Nov. 8. For Lewis County results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/lewis/. For Thurston County results, visit: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor/Pages/elections-home.aspx. For state and federal results, visit: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/. In all races, counts will continue to change in the days ahead as additional ballots are tabulated. Check chronline.com...
