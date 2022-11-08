Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Rob Bonta Keeps AG's Job; Malia Cohen Is CA Controller
It's all about the election results this morning, and you can rest assured that all the Democrats won in the California state races. Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Alex Padilla, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Treasurer Fiona Ma, and Attorney General Rob Bonta all handily won their races to stay in their seats, and former SF Supervisor Malia Cohen is now the state's Controller. [SFGOV]
SFist
Meet Kevin Mullin, Who Just Won Jackie Speier’s Longtime Congressional Seat
As Rep. Jackie Speier leaves Congress after 15 years, her Peninsula and South Bay seat has been won by her endorsed candidate and former state Senate staffer Kevin Mullin. As some of you may realize, Nancy Pelosi is not the congressional representative for all of San Francisco. Rep. Jackie Speier has represented some parts of southwest San Francisco for years, and the new redistricted map of what is now California's 15th District keeps that dynamic pretty much in place. What will no longer be in place is Rep. Speier herself, as the survivor of a shooting at the Jonestown massacre announced last year she would be retiring at the end of this term.
Comments / 0