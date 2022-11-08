Read full article on original website
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
KFVS12
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the new building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary School. Crews were called to the scene at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. When they arrived, no smoke was showing, but crews said they were able to...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
KFVS12
Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7. According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County sheriff asks for public’s help identifying suspect, vehicle in reported aggravated battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick asks for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and vehicle in an aggravated battery. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Spillway Road approximately one mile south of Route 13 for a report of a possible battery on Saturday, November 5 at about 4:30 a.m.
wfcnnews.com
Police: One killed after vehicle slams into overturned truck on I-57
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person is dead after a traffic crash this morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. The accident occurred early this morning around 5:00 a.m. on Interstate 57 northbound around one mile south of the Main Street exit in Marion. Reports indicate a box truck traveling northbound...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man faces murder charge out of Pemiscot County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a murder charge out of Pemiscot County. Jamourion Grimsley, 20, was arrested on Nov. 7. Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on Grimsley on Monday.
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dog seriously injured in Paducah, sheriff's office seeking information
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding an injured dog found underneath the John Puryear overpass. Deputies say the dog was found on the railroad tracks near Division St. on Nov. 4, when a railyard worker notified animal control about the animal. Deputies say the...
kfmo.com
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary
(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seeking info about injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an injured Pitbull dog. McCracken County Animal Control was contacted by a railroad worker on Nov. 4 regarding a severely injured Pitbull on the railroad tracks near Division Street underneath the Beltline overpass. The...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man arrested after high speed chase nearing 100 mph in Graves County
LOWES, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces charges after a high speed police chase spanning from Symsonia to Lowes reached speeds near 100 miles per hour. Jura Dailey, 38, of Paducah faces charges of DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
kbsi23.com
Jackson PD collects more than 130 pounds of prescription drugs
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Jackson Police Department collected more than 130 pounds of prescription drugs for the DEA national Drug Take-Back day last weekend. The goal, according to Jackson Police Department Cpl. Rick Whitaker, is to give people a safe harbor in discarding their drugs. “It’s a way for...
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal semi crash on I-57 claims life of Kevil man
A semi rollover crash this morning on I-57 left a Kevil man dead and closed the interstate in southern Illinois for hours. The accident occurred about 5 am when the semi driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a deer on the interstate and rolled over in the northbound lanes, about 7 miles north of the I-24 junction toward Marion.
KFVS12
Pulley appointed as Cape Girardeau’s assistant city manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a nationwide search, the city of Cape Girardeau announced its new assistant city manager. According to a release from the city on Thursday, November 10, Cape Girardeau native Trevor Pulley will be fill the role as assistant city manager and community development director. His...
KFVS12
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
KFVS12
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park. When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke. Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the...
kfmo.com
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
