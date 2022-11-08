Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Kelly Olynyk
The will to win can be an amazing thing in the NBA. Of course, talent matters. In any competition, being at a significant talent disadvantage is likely to lead to a loss. On the other hand, a competition between two comparable talents often boils down to one question: who wants it more?
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
The Utah Jazz blew the Los Angeles Lakers out to doom the team wearing purple and gold to a 2-8 start to their season. While most have focused on the misfortunes of top teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Nets, the success stories are becoming underappreciated. The definition of...
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
Mike Conley Jr on Jazz: ‘I’ve Loved Every Second of Being on This Team’
After trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, point guard Mike Conley Jr. was the only Jazz starter from last season who remained. It wasn’t supposed to be pretty. But so far, it’s been a work of basketball art behind the likes of forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and yes, Conley.
Yardbarker
The Jazz’s New Coach Is Impressing The League
Remember in the summer when there were many people saying the Utah Jazz should change their name to the Utah Tanks because they were about to have a really bad season?. Based on the moves made in the offseason, most fans assumed that the Jazz weren’t even going to try this year, in hopes of landing some high draft picks and possibly Victor Wembanyama.
Defensive line recruit Stanley Raass flips his commitment from BYU to Utah
The former Skyridge High standout played his final high school season in Hawaii.
Opinion: This business school is the first in Utah to be named solely after a woman
Gail Miller, a philanthropist and businesswoman generously gifted $10M to Salt Lake Community College. Read about the college’s plans here.
In the U.S., this critical mineral is found only in Utah and it matters
Indium is a mineral vital to daily life, used in common items like think windshields and touch screens. The only “established resource” of indium in the United States s found in Utah’s West Desert. Researchers say there is enough indium there to meet the entire domestic demand for 10 years.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
What is Utah’s plan for backup quarterback Nate Johnson? Will Utes burn his redshirt?
Johnson had an eight-yard TD sprint at the end of the first quarter; then had a nine-yard TD sprint in the second quarter, in the Utah Utes’ victory over Arizona Wildcats
Pair of Cougars make their star turns for BYU
One very familiar face (Puka Nacua) and one less known (Hinckley Ropati) made big impact Saturday night for the BYU Cougars against the Boise State Broncos
