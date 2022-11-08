ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?

It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadspin

The Lakers should’ve listened when Anthony Davis said he didn’t want to play the 5

Basketball fans always wondered why the pre-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors didn’t start its vaunted Death Lineup but instead opted to begin games with Andrew Bogut at center. The combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, and Draymond Green finished the 73-win season plus-45 in 177 minutes of action.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check

Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins

Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Warriors Trade Suggested

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has suggested some interesting trades over the past few years. His latest suggestion might be his most ambitious ones yet. Smith said the Los Angeles Lakers should trade All-Star forward Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee

Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers covet 1 star guard in potential trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes speculation about major trades. The team reportedly has some targets in mind. The Lakers are known to covet Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

Some events come and go, especially in the NBA. They happen, and shortly after, they’re forgotten about. Other events linger. The moment may have passed, but you can’t get it out of your mind. The taste is still in your mouth – and often, it’s a foul one.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Mo Bamba

Some things defy explanation — even in the NBA. In all likelihood, you know somebody who swears they’ve experienced paranormal activity. Logically, you may have your doubts – but you’ve got to admit, some things cannot be explained. Here’s another inexplicable event: Russell Westbrook is still...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Poole: Brace for Warriors ugliness that even Steph can't prevent

The Warriors' dreary state was vividly illustrated Monday night, when they stepped onto their home court with a show of energy, determined to rinse a 0-5 road trip, and needed four minutes of perfect shooting to do it. If Stephen Curry or Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green miss any of...
SACRAMENTO, CA

