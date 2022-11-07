Read full article on original website
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville exploring future upgrades to 61st Ave.
Upgrades may be coming to 61st Avenue in Merrillville in the coming years. Town Manager Pat Reardon says the town plans to apply for funding to upgrade the road from Taft Street to the Hobart border. "So vision if you will, 61st Avenue looking like, similar to 93rd Avenue," Reardon...
panoramanow.com
Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana
On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
WNDU
Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for converting a former four-story medical office building into an apartment building with 69 units, which just might be what the doctor ordered for what ails South Bend’s housing market. The former medical pavilion at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and...
WNDU
South Bend seeks land developers; puts out call for proposals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has acquired lots of lots over the years. Now there’s a plan to get some of those parcels of property into the hands of private developers. Seven sites have been bundled into a public request for proposals that went...
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The...
hometownnewsnow.com
Doors Open at New Aldi
(La Porte, IN) - A ribbon cutting was held this morning at a new grocery store in La Porte. Aldi is now operating from its new location at the corner of Pine Lake and Truesdell Avenue on redeveloped former industrial property. Mayor Tom Dermody, who was among the dignitaries taking...
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
nwi.life
Lake County Booms in Industrial Interest
Lake County, IN has seen quite the spike in interest from developers over the years and that same incline is expected to continue throughout 2022 and well into 2023. Lake County has been a bountiful area with a surplus of land to be developed and aged industrial facilities ready to be resurfaced. This didn’t happen by chance, but with the hard work of the Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA). LCEA President & CEO, Karen Lauerman and Director of Economic Development, Don Koliboski worked hand in hand to ensure that Lake County was seen to developers as the proper place to invest and develop.
abc57.com
LaPorte County Fires
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary named Purple Star school
A Region school is being honored for its commitment to military families. East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary is one of 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education. To qualify, schools have to have a public military display and an annual military program. But they also...
abc57.com
South Bend expands eligibility and launches 2023 Cohort applications for Upskill SB program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Applications have been reopened for its workforce development program Upskill SB by South Bend, which targets recent graduates and jobseekers to earn industry-accredited certifications. By covering certification costs and offering a variety of training options, the program will contribute to the development and retention of talent. Residents...
95.3 MNC
South Haven, Niles Townships differ on pot proposals
Pot proposals had mixed results in Michigan on Election Day. South Haven Charter Township approved a ballot proposal to allow recreational marijuana facilities, repealing their prohibition of cannabis establishments and setting up guidelines for retailers. In Niles Township, a proposal narrowly failed that would have permitted four retail establishments and...
laportecounty.life
St. Mary Medical Center first in Northwest Indiana to offer groundbreaking TCAR procedure to treat carotid artery disease
HOBART | St. Mary Medical Center is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to treat carotid artery disease and reduce the risk of future strokes using an innovative procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven and minimally invasive approach for patients who need carotid artery treatment.
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
abc57.com
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off East Michigan Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 9:41 a.m., dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...
laportecounty.life
Caregiver Gabbi Sexton honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Gabbi Sexton, RN, with the Daisy Award for exceptional nursing. Sexton, a maternity department nurse, was nominated by a patient who was admitted to Northwest Health for the delivery of her first child. She wrote that the absolute compassion and kindness that Gabbi had shown her during her stay was simply unmatched and that Gabbi made her feel that she truly cared about her well-being and safety.
beefmagazine.com
Bion breaks ground in Indiana
Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology that dramatically reduces environmental impacts and recovers valuable resources, announced it has broken ground on a small commercial-scale Gen3Tech facility that will be located near Fair Oaks, Indiana. Bion expects building construction to be completed by December 15, 2022, with waste processing equipment delivered by mid-January.
