Nevada County, CA

‘Flaming basketball’ that fell from the sky may have been a meteor that destroyed a California home

By Mirna Alsharif, NBC News
 3 days ago
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado touches down in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night

CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE

