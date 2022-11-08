‘Flaming basketball’ that fell from the sky may have been a meteor that destroyed a California home

Read full article on original website
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
SFGate
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
actionnewsnow.com
‘Blessed to be here’: Camp Fire survivor making the Ridge feel like home
PARADISE, Calif. - Tuesday marks four years since the Camp Fire ripped through several communities in Butte County, including Concow and Paradise. One survivor is still pushing through and making the Ridge feel like home again. "You just can't look at, I just don't think you can look at it...
actionnewsnow.com
Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
KESQ
Northern California neighborhood on alert for prowling mountain lion
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Residents of a San Mateo neighborhood were on alert after a prowling mountain lion jumped a backyard fence, seized a chicken and fled. San Mateo police said a resident reported the mountain lion sighting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Aragon Ave.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
Storm Watch: How rain, snow will affect your commute in Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Major rain and snow are still en route to Northern California. It has been dry, even sunny at times this afternoon, but those conditions will not last much longer. The valley is likely to see a break in the rainfall once again overnight tonight. Some scattered...
Watch: California man eats 10 Carolina reaper chilies in 33.15 seconds
A California man with a passion for hot peppers earned his latest Guinness World Records title by eating 10 Carolina reaper chilies -- the hottest peppers in the world -- in 33.15 seconds.
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SFGate
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
