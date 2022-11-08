ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches

The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Martin County officials give storm update

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials provided a storm update as Nicole prepares to make landfall. Emergency officials in Martin County emphasized the importance of evacuations and those who decide to stay should take the storm seriously, since flooding has already begun in certain parts of the county.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole

Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL
wqcs.org

Stuart - Closures, Cancellations and Shelters

Stuart - Tuesday November 8, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any pre-and-post-storm related needs of our residents and businesses. The following closures and cancellations have been announced:. CLOSURES. City of Stuart Offices will be closed...
STUART, FL
iheart.com

Tropical Storm Nicole Briefing Summary 11-8-2022

The following is an unedited release from Palm Beach County. County Mayor Robert Weinroth gave an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Joining him were Vice-Mayor Gregg Weiss, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Commissioner Maria Sachs, County Administrator Verdenia Baker, PBC Schools Superintendent Mike Burke and Department of Health Director Alina Alonso.
cw34.com

Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
PALM CITY, FL
Click10.com

Residents in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Hurricane Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole neared Florida’s east coast, residents and visitors in Vero Beach prepared for its impact as best they could. Businesses in the heart of the tourist district were shuttered up, and most places, even grocery stores, closed early and were protected with sandbags.
VERO BEACH, FL

