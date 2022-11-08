Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches
The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm surge damages Jetty Park, closing it until further notice
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The center of Hurricane Nicole came ashore about 15 miles north of Fort Pierce and the city reports it found minimal damage during its initial assessment. Jetty Park, on the edge of South Hutchinson Island and the Fort Pierce Inlet, may have been hit...
WPBF News 25
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
cw34.com
Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Martin County officials give storm update
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County officials provided a storm update as Nicole prepares to make landfall. Emergency officials in Martin County emphasized the importance of evacuations and those who decide to stay should take the storm seriously, since flooding has already begun in certain parts of the county.
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
Jensen Beach hit hard by Nicole; docks destroyed and crumbling roads
Nicole slammed into Jensen Beach late Wednesday night leaving residents with power outages, crumbling roads, destroyed docks and an excess of debris.
Click10.com
Trail of damage left behind after Hurricane Nicole makes landfall south of Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. – A boardwalk in Vero Beach was damaged overnight as then-Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of the city. While the center of the now-tropical storm has moved north, Vero Beach was still experiencing heavy winds and rain from the storm’s outer bands on Thursday morning.
Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole
Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
WPTV
Bridges to Indian River County barrier islands reopen following Nicole's landfall
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Bridges connecting the barrier islands to the mainland in Indian River County reopened Thursday morning after they were closed because of Nicole. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday the bridges "are now determined to be impassible by non-emergency vehicular traffic." Impacted bridges...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
wqcs.org
Stuart - Closures, Cancellations and Shelters
Stuart - Tuesday November 8, 2022: The City of Stuart continues to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole and prepare to continue City operations and respond to any pre-and-post-storm related needs of our residents and businesses. The following closures and cancellations have been announced:. CLOSURES. City of Stuart Offices will be closed...
iheart.com
Tropical Storm Nicole Briefing Summary 11-8-2022
The following is an unedited release from Palm Beach County. County Mayor Robert Weinroth gave an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Joining him were Vice-Mayor Gregg Weiss, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Commissioner Maria Sachs, County Administrator Verdenia Baker, PBC Schools Superintendent Mike Burke and Department of Health Director Alina Alonso.
cw34.com
Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
WPTV
Sailboat drifts, slams against seawall as Nicole brings high tides, strong rip currents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to South Florida we are beginning to see high tides and strong rip currents. On the West Palm Beach Intracoastal Waterway, a sailboat was spotted slamming against the seawall. WPTV spoke to Steven Reiner, a boat captain who...
Click10.com
Residents in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole neared Florida’s east coast, residents and visitors in Vero Beach prepared for its impact as best they could. Businesses in the heart of the tourist district were shuttered up, and most places, even grocery stores, closed early and were protected with sandbags.
