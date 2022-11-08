Subtle Shade? Kris Jenner Misspells Lisa Rinna's Name After Partying With Kathy Hilton At Birthday Bash

Source: mega

Throwing shade or a thank you? On Sunday, November 6, birthday girl Kris Jenner took to Instagram to seemingly thank Lisa Rinna for sending her a bouquet of flowers for her special day. However, The Kardashians star appeared to not know the spelling of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's last name.

“Thank you Rina!!” Jenner, newly 67, penned above a photo of hot pink flowers without tagging Rinna's Instagram handle and misspelling her last name.

The apparent snub comes as the reality television mogul partied with Rinna's nemesis, Kathy Hilton, to celebrate her big day. The I Want To Be A Hilton star sang karaoke along with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Faye Resnick and Melanie Griffith to celebrate the momager.

The Kardashian-Jenner family was quite the topic during the most recent season of RHOBH, as the former soap star accused Hilton of being envious of Jenner and her kids' success.

“It makes me believe that my ordering the Kardashian-Jenner tequila brand is what set her off,” Rinna, who also claimed she was a close friend of Kendall Jenner's, said during a recent episode of the hit Bravo series. “Because Kathy is so f**cking jealous of the Kardashians.”

However, Hilton has not allowed the Rinna Beauty founder to walk all over her and make shocking allegations. As OK! previously reported, the socialite had a lot to say when it came to Rinna and Erika Jayne's treatment of her costars.

"I feel they [Rinna and Jayne] are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls," Hilton told reporters. “But most of them, they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies [will do]. Because they’re capable of anything."

Reality Blurb obtained the screenshots of Jenner's Instagram Story.