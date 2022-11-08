Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
buenaspeaks.org
The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen knocks tastebuds away
Ventura Village welcomed a new addition in September, The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen. The restaurant lives up to its nickname, “The Hidden Gem of Ventura”, with its modern minimalist decor and authentic menu. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a cook or a cashier, ready...
sunset.com
Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch
There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
kclu.org
South Coast city donates land for construction of affordable townhome project
A South Coast city has taken another step towards dealing with the affordable housing crisis in the region. The City of Thousand Oaks donated nearly four acres of land to the non-profit group Housing Land Trust Ventura County for development of an affordable townhome project. Plans call for the property...
Daily Nexus
Efficient! Scootering Snag employee breaks sound barrier
“Bang! It was that loud, but like, times a trillion!” third-year Isla Vista resident Nate Bingo recalled. “I thought we got nuked or something.”. Over the weekend, an eardrum-shattering boom rocked the Isla Vista area. Glass objects from beer bottles to bongs burst into pieces, a cacophony of car alarms flooded the streets and thousands were sent into a confused panic. Eventually, a community investigation uncovered the source of the blast: a Snag employee and their electric scooter had broken the sound barrier.
palisadesnews.com
Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash
The owner of the legendary Moonshadows restaurant in the city of Malibu has tragically been killed in a car crash last week as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were driving in a vintage 1965 Mustang on West Mullholland Drive when a 2014 Toyota Camry crashed into the Mustang and both cars burst into flames according to Officer Warren Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department as quoted by The Los Angeles Times.
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: 101 North Eatery & Bar in Westlake Village
For more information on 101 North Eatery & Bar visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 4, 2022.
City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Bus riders in Santa Maria will be able to ride on the two new electric buses starting on Friday. The post City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cottage Urgent Care Opens in Montecito
On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Telephone Pole Fire in Downtown Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara City Firefighters responded to a report of a telephone pole on fire early Tuesday morning. Around 6:00 a.m. crews arrived at the corner of Anacapa and Sola Streets and found the top of a power pole on fire. SoCal Edison shut off the power and crews were able...
Santa Barbara Independent
11 Years of Jumping on the School Bus
The idea came while Sierra Falso and Darin Fiechter were on the beach, out of work for six months following the closure of the couple’s Paseo Nuevo restaurant, Live Culture, amidst the recession of the late aughts. “What if we got a school bus?” asked Falso, further proposing to...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition
The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties
The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
syvnews.com
Storm brought heavy rain, high winds to northern Santa Barbara County
As forecast, a three-day storm that rolled into the Central Coast this week dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain on most areas, but less than an inch was recorded in some areas and more than 3 inches fell in one location. A short period of rain Monday morning...
Power pole fire near Anacapa
A fire broke out on a power pole at Anacapa and Sola, in Santa Barbara this morning. The post Power pole fire near Anacapa appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Toy Guns at Local Store?
Just thought I’d share that these are available and marketed right up front by the candy and chips and miners ace hardware in Goleta. Kinda unsettling.
foxla.com
Port Hueneme could get a new name; voters to decide
PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach? Voters will soon decide the future name of the small coastal city in Ventura County. If voters support the renaming of the city to Hueneme Beach, City Council would decide when the name would officially be changed. The city will celebrate...
New Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Santa Maria
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its third location in Santa Maria on Friday, November 4. The store will celebrate with grand opening festivities the week of December 5.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision at Highway 101 and 154 in Buellton
One person has died in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Highway 154 near Buellton Tuesday morning. At 6:19 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene just south of the Highway 154 offramp. Crews discovered a minivan had crashed off the roadway, rolled over, and landed...
