Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles

When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
buenaspeaks.org

The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen knocks tastebuds away

Ventura Village welcomed a new addition in September, The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen. The restaurant lives up to its nickname, “The Hidden Gem of Ventura”, with its modern minimalist decor and authentic menu. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a cook or a cashier, ready...
sunset.com

Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch

There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Daily Nexus

Efficient! Scootering Snag employee breaks sound barrier

“Bang! It was that loud, but like, times a trillion!” third-year Isla Vista resident Nate Bingo recalled. “I thought we got nuked or something.”. Over the weekend, an eardrum-shattering boom rocked the Isla Vista area. Glass objects from beer bottles to bongs burst into pieces, a cacophony of car alarms flooded the streets and thousands were sent into a confused panic. Eventually, a community investigation uncovered the source of the blast: a Snag employee and their electric scooter had broken the sound barrier.
ISLA VISTA, CA
palisadesnews.com

Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

The owner of the legendary Moonshadows restaurant in the city of Malibu has tragically been killed in a car crash last week as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were driving in a vintage 1965 Mustang on West Mullholland Drive when a 2014 Toyota Camry crashed into the Mustang and both cars burst into flames according to Officer Warren Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department as quoted by The Los Angeles Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cottage Urgent Care Opens in Montecito

On November 8, Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Telephone Pole Fire in Downtown Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara City Firefighters responded to a report of a telephone pole on fire early Tuesday morning. Around 6:00 a.m. crews arrived at the corner of Anacapa and Sola Streets and found the top of a power pole on fire. SoCal Edison shut off the power and crews were able...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

11 Years of Jumping on the School Bus

The idea came while Sierra Falso and Darin Fiechter were on the beach, out of work for six months following the closure of the couple’s Paseo Nuevo restaurant, Live Culture, amidst the recession of the late aughts. “What if we got a school bus?” asked Falso, further proposing to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition

The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties

The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Toy Guns at Local Store?

Just thought I’d share that these are available and marketed right up front by the candy and chips and miners ace hardware in Goleta. Kinda unsettling.
GOLETA, CA
foxla.com

Port Hueneme could get a new name; voters to decide

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach? Voters will soon decide the future name of the small coastal city in Ventura County. If voters support the renaming of the city to Hueneme Beach, City Council would decide when the name would officially be changed. The city will celebrate...
PORT HUENEME, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fatal Traffic Collision at Highway 101 and 154 in Buellton

One person has died in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Highway 154 near Buellton Tuesday morning. At 6:19 a.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the scene just south of the Highway 154 offramp. Crews discovered a minivan had crashed off the roadway, rolled over, and landed...
BUELLTON, CA

