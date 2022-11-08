ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 36

Mary Lehrman
3d ago

a vote for Joy is a vote for biden.....they are in it together and could care less about Oklahoma. want to extend their "green deal" stop coal and oil.

6
Mark McD
3d ago

Whether you like it or admit it, a blue vote is an endorsement for a socialist Democrat party.

33
Laura Primeaux
3d ago

🇺🇸 Silent Majority will be A sure #VOTE in lead!most are waitin for the Actual Poll's to Open an Walk In! 👍 ***

9
KOCO

More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results

Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state. Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters. TRANSCRIPT:. (LOGAN LAYDEN): Education reporter Robby Korth - we...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"

(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Nonpartisan Polling Firm Says Low Voter Turnout Impacted Oklahoma’s General Election

A nonpartisan polling firm said low voter turnout impacted the gubernatorial race where incumbent Kevin Stitt won by nearly 160,000 votes. SoonerPoll, which brands itself as Oklahoma's only independent, nonpartisan public opinion polling firm, said its pre-election polling indicated Stitt's Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, held an edge. "She was looking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Stitt’s big win shows Oklahoma is as red as ever

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection victory solidifies the strong grasp the Republican Party has in Oklahoma where millions of dollars in spending from opposition groups didn’t make much of a dent. Outside groups spent more than $14 million against Stitt in his re-election bid, according to media tracking firms...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Republican Stitt wins Oklahoma governor's race

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt overcame a late-campaign rally by Democrat Joy Hofmeister to win the Oklahoma Governor’s race on Tuesday. Stitt gained 55% of the vote to Hofmeister’s 42%, according to unofficial results posted by the Oklahoma State Election Board. Ervin Stone, an independent, and Natalie Bruno, a Libertarian, garnered a combined 2.7% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

koamnewsnow.com

AP: Brecheen wins US House in Oklahoma 2nd Congressional Dist.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Josh Brecheen wins election to U.S. House in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District includes Ottawa County in northeast Oklahoma. AP Calls Races. AP will tabulate and declare winners in 101 contested elections in Missouri, including seven statewide races and eight U.S. House...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Chicago, IL
