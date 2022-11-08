Read full article on original website
Mary Lehrman
3d ago
a vote for Joy is a vote for biden.....they are in it together and could care less about Oklahoma. want to extend their "green deal" stop coal and oil.
Mark McD
3d ago
Whether you like it or admit it, a blue vote is an endorsement for a socialist Democrat party.
Laura Primeaux
3d ago
🇺🇸 Silent Majority will be A sure #VOTE in lead!most are waitin for the Actual Poll's to Open an Walk In! 👍 ***
KOCO
More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
kosu.org
StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results
Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state. Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters. TRANSCRIPT:. (LOGAN LAYDEN): Education reporter Robby Korth - we...
Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"
(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
KOCO
How did Tuesday night's election impact Oklahoma state House and Senate?
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lot of attention was given Tuesday night to the statewide races and federal offices that were on Oklahomans' ballots. But there also were dozens of state House and Senate seats up for grabs. Following Tuesday night's midterms, just two seats flipped at the Oklahoma state...
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
Nonpartisan Polling Firm Says Low Voter Turnout Impacted Oklahoma’s General Election
A nonpartisan polling firm said low voter turnout impacted the gubernatorial race where incumbent Kevin Stitt won by nearly 160,000 votes. SoonerPoll, which brands itself as Oklahoma's only independent, nonpartisan public opinion polling firm, said its pre-election polling indicated Stitt's Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, held an edge. "She was looking...
readfrontier.org
Stitt’s big win shows Oklahoma is as red as ever
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection victory solidifies the strong grasp the Republican Party has in Oklahoma where millions of dollars in spending from opposition groups didn’t make much of a dent. Outside groups spent more than $14 million against Stitt in his re-election bid, according to media tracking firms...
South Dakota voter turnout not a factor in outcome, expert says
(The Center Square) - Just a little over half of South Dakota's voters turned out to cast their ballot to reelect Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for a second term but one expert believes that voter turnout had little to do with her win. Noem's victory over Democrat Jamie Smith and...
Oklahoma turnout for the midterm elections
Unofficial numbers are coming out for the State Election Board concerning Tuesday's turnout for the midterm elections.
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt after reelection: ‘Oklahomans want to continue the momentum we’ve created’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt has been reelected as Oklahoma governor, beating his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Stitt won his bid for a second term with 55% of the vote, while Hofmeister garnered 42%. During his acceptance speech, he highlighted his accomplishments after the past four years...
Stitt beats back Democratic challenge in Oklahoma governor’s race
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was projected to win his reelection bid against Democrat Joy Hofmeister in a race that polls showed appeared to be much tighter than initially expected. NBC News and ABC News called the race for Stitt. Hofmeister had closed the gap with Stitt to a few points in many polls, with […]
kosu.org
Native voter push not enough to tip scales of power in Oklahoma's Governor race
Despite a big push for Native voter turnout, it wasn’t enough to win the Governor’s race. According to the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, Indigenous people account for about 14 percent of eligible voters in the state. The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma watched results Tuesday night at...
Republican Stitt wins Oklahoma governor's race
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt overcame a late-campaign rally by Democrat Joy Hofmeister to win the Oklahoma Governor’s race on Tuesday. Stitt gained 55% of the vote to Hofmeister’s 42%, according to unofficial results posted by the Oklahoma State Election Board. Ervin Stone, an independent, and Natalie Bruno, a Libertarian, garnered a combined 2.7% of the vote.
All three Nevada ballot questions seem to have majority support as vote count continues
(The Center Square) – All three of Nevada’s state ballot initiatives appear to have the majority of voter support, based on Thursday morning’s vote counts. Based on the incomplete counts, 57.27% of voters (480,339 votes) selected yes on Question 1 and 42.73% (358,372 votes) voted no. Yes votes lead by a greater margin on Question 1 than any other ballot question in the state.
Decision 2022: Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma's general election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates throughout Election Day as the results come in. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage Tuesday on...
Clark County responds to Trump’s social media criticism in election update
(The Center Square) – Nevada’s Clark County responded to former President Donald Trump Thursday after he criticized the county’s voting system as “corrupt” on Truth Social. “Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Swope in for the win: Rep.-elect (D) Swope, Councilor (D) Decter Wright, Rep. Provenzano
TULSA, Okla. — Nov. 9 was a huge night for Amanda Swope. The Democrat and Tulsa native was elected Tuesday night to represent District 71. Swope drew in about 60 percent of the vote. “I will say that I did not expect to maybe win by the percentage that...
koamnewsnow.com
AP: Brecheen wins US House in Oklahoma 2nd Congressional Dist.
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Josh Brecheen wins election to U.S. House in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District includes Ottawa County in northeast Oklahoma. AP Calls Races. AP will tabulate and declare winners in 101 contested elections in Missouri, including seven statewide races and eight U.S. House...
