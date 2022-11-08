ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

pix11.com

NYC forecast: autumn chill returns, remnants of Nicole to arrive later in week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After going through the summer-like warmth on Monday, autumn has made a return as temperatures topped out in the upper 50s on Tuesday. While it is a dramatic cool down from the previous day, Tuesday’s high of 58 degrees is only a degree off from where we should be at this time of year. We do warm up for the latter part of the week, but we will have to deal with what will be the remnants of Nicole starting on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, NJ

Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move closer to the area. Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, …. Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Warming up, but remnants of Nicole to bring rain, wind later in the week

As the high shifts offshore, southerly winds will bring warmer temperatures for the rest of the week, but all eyes are on Hurricane Nicole. The storm is making its way toward Florida as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 70 mph. From there, it will hook up with a cold front and send it quickly toward our region on Friday. Some showers could develop during the day and there could be some tropical downpours by Friday night.
FLORIDA STATE
fox5ny.com

Tracking Nicole for NY and NJ impacts

NEW YORK - The New York City metro area could see heavy rain and strong wind gusts from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole as it heads north after hitting Florida. The storm is expected to move towards the mid-Atlantic region on Friday. The air mass across the area will be warm and humid and thunderstorms could develop across the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State

We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
New Jersey 101.5

How Tropical Storm Nicole could impact NJ this week

Tropical Storm Nicole will likely affect New Jersey with heavy rain and tropical-storm-force wind gusts on Friday and Saturday. The likely last tropical storm of the hurricane season will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon when it will make landfall along the Central Florida coastline. The National...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

When Is The Next Snowfall Coming To New York?

Coming off a record-breaking weekend, many ski and snowboarders are wondering when they will have a chance to hit the slopes. Besides a brief blast of snow last month, the forecast for snow is far and few for much of New York State. Looking ahead, according to Accuweather, the next...
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

Your guide to fun activities this weekend in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another fall weekend is almost here in New York City, and there’s no shortage of fun activities to pass the time. Will Gleason, North American Content Director at Time Out, joined New York Living on Thursday to offer a full slate of weekend suggestions, including trying your hand at pétanque.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
i95 ROCK

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
pix11.com

NYC votes yes on 4 ballot measures

New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day. New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day. New Jersey man accused of calling cops on Black girl …. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

