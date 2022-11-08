ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Opinion: Overreactions to basketball’s Division I opening night

USI started its basketball season Monday with the men’s team traveling to the University of Missouri and the women’s team at home facing Oakland City University. The men fought hard but fell short at the University of Missouri 97-91, in a high-scoring match-up that saw the Screaming Eagles put up 60 points in the second half while shooting 82% from 3-point range.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Second-half goal sends UE men’s soccer to MVC Championship final

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WFIE) - A rocket off the foot of freshman Ola Arntsen and another clean sheet from graduate Alex Vidizzoni helped the University of Evansville men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Belmont in the MVC Championship semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Springfield, Mo. Coming into the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville. Updated: 11 hours ago. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Using the new I-69

Work on the final section of the new I-69 between Indianapolis and Evansville is expected to finish on-time in 2024. The last section has always been considered the most complicated. It features a number of new exits and an interchange with I-465. We want to know, will new road be part of your commute, once it's finished?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Owensboro teacher wins ‘Oscar of Teaching’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Charlotte Buskill, a third-grade teacher at Newton Parrish Elementary School, was awarded the Milken Education Award and $25,000 for her excellent teaching on Thursday. Buskill said she was shocked to receive the award, which some people refer to as the “Oscar of Teaching.”. She’s one...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

These Tri-State races came down to the wire

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — Every election, the phrase “every vote counts” gets thrown around a lot. While not everyone believes that motto, this year’s General Election in the Tri-State proved those people wrong. After the polls closed, some neck-and-neck races simply came down to just a few votes. To the amazement of most, one race ended […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

$50k Powerball ticket sold in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Check your Powerball lottery ticket because a $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Boonville. Lottery officials report it was purchased at the Chuckles on West Main Street. After reaching $2 billion, a winner was announced on Tuesday, so the Powerball jackpot for Saturday is now at...
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
14news.com

Voting for Henderson Co. Judge Exec. underway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As voters head to the polls, the race for Henderson County Judge Executive continues. The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time when Henderson County has thrived financially. His opponent, Democrat Dorsey Ridley, served as a Kentucky State...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County

The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear: $5M to go to Henderson, Webster counties

HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT) — Big news came out of Henderson and Webster counties Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the two counties will receive over $5M dollars in funding. Beshear says the funding will improve vocational training in Western Kentucky, improve sewer infrastructure, expand a senior center and enhance playground safety. “As we build a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

How to find polling locations in your area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday is Election Day, and the polls are officially open. For those of you in Evansville, one of the biggest polling locations is at Washington Square Mall. In Vanderburgh County you can vote at any one of the 22 polls. If you live elsewhere, and you’re...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Today’s the day to cast your ballot. It’s Election Day!. We have our eyes on several local elections. We’ll break down who’s up against who all throughout Sunrise. Evansville police are investigating a shooting on Roselawn Circle. They say it happened after a man...
EVANSVILLE, IN

