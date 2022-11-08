Arizona’s Prop 211 aimed at ‘dark money’ but critics call it ‘unconstitutional cancel culture’

Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?
Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some advocates say it's a...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
12news.com
'I think it'll be life-changing': Passage of Prop. 209 changes how debt can be collected in Arizona
PHOENIX — Two-thirds of all bankruptcies in the U.S. are due to medical debt. A newly passed proposition has eased that burden for all of the state's residents. Proposition 209, a ballot measure that's expected to help protect Arizonans who struggle to pay medical and other types of debt, appears to have passed with overwhelming support on Election Day.
AZFamily
What will Arizona political landscape look like after the election?
Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly. Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues. Updated:...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Former journalist turned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the Grand Canyon State's election operations as Maricopa encounters delays
All three Nevada ballot questions seem to have majority support as vote count continues
(The Center Square) – All three of Nevada’s state ballot initiatives appear to have the majority of voter support, based on Thursday morning’s vote counts. Based on the incomplete counts, 57.27% of voters (480,339 votes) selected yes on Question 1 and 42.73% (358,372 votes) voted no. Yes votes lead by a greater margin on Question 1 than any other ballot question in the state.
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child
Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) - A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
AZFamily
Attorney general nominee Kris Mayes thanks Arizona Democrats on election night
While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, “it's unfortunate we don’t have the election results.”. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. In a close race against Republican Blake Masters, Senator Mark Kelly spoke...
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
knau.org
Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona
Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
kawc.org
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Tobacco companies sue to block California's flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – One day after California voters overwhelmingly approved the state’s flavored tobacco ban, a group of tobacco companies filed a federal lawsuit challenging the ban. California voters approved Proposition 31 this week, a measure that upholds a 2020 law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate...
Kari Lake Calls for Election Reform Amid Reports of Broken Voting Machines
Twenty percent of the voting machines in Maricopa County were reportedly acting faulty on the morning of Election Day.
azbigmedia.com
Large majority of Arizonans support desalination plant, according to poll
Following Arizona leaders approving a more than $1 billion investment into new water infrastructure, a new poll finds that Arizonans overwhelmingly support talks of a potential desalination plant. According to the poll by Alloy Analytics, 74% of likely voters in Arizona support the desalination plant efforts. “The support for a...
