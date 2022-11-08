There are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Washington, where workers are processing ballots and mailed ballots are arriving at election centers. But with more than half of votes tallied, we can say a few things with some certainty. Sen. Patty Murray's purported vulnerability was overblown. Washington's congressional delegation could either gain a Democrat, gain a Republican or break even. And Democrats will almost certainly continue to control both branches of the state Legislature, potentially even growing their margins.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO