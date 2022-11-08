Read full article on original website
Bill Colvin
2d ago
you can mandate all you want it's not a law unless legislators make it a law and it's sounds pretty unconstitutional to me to make somebody get something they don't really need or want that's not the American way
28
mountainBLISS
3d ago
People are being fooled into this nonsense. These officials are getting their pockets lined by these companies that benefit while the average family pays the price of their sick games.
19
SuperRealdeal45
2d ago
heat pumps can only cool or heat 20 degrees up or down from the temperature outside. They're useless in eastern Washington.
13
Washington natural resource department staffing up with 61 full-time firefighters
(The Center Square) — Washington Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire 61 permanent positions related to fire fighting and forest health, including hand crew superintendents, foremen and squad bosses and heavy equipment operators. These firefighting positions are usually seasonal, based on the level of firefighting activity. However,...
yaktrinews.com
WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions
OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan.
State actuary: Here's how to keep WA Cares solvent
(The Center Square) – Washington State Actuary Matt Smith made three preliminary recommendations Thursday morning regarding the solvency of the state’s first-of-its-kind universal long-term care insurance program to be funded by worker contributions. Smith’s remarks came at a virtual meeting of the Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission...
Chronicle
New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'
A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Tobacco companies sue to block California's flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – One day after California voters overwhelmingly approved the state’s flavored tobacco ban, a group of tobacco companies filed a federal lawsuit challenging the ban. California voters approved Proposition 31 this week, a measure that upholds a 2020 law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate...
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
Chronicle
Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote
In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
Yakima Herald Republic
Six takeaways from election night in WA: Patty Murray cruises, Joe Kent bets on late surge
There are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Washington, where workers are processing ballots and mailed ballots are arriving at election centers. But with more than half of votes tallied, we can say a few things with some certainty. Sen. Patty Murray's purported vulnerability was overblown. Washington's congressional delegation could either gain a Democrat, gain a Republican or break even. And Democrats will almost certainly continue to control both branches of the state Legislature, potentially even growing their margins.
All three Nevada ballot questions seem to have majority support as vote count continues
(The Center Square) – All three of Nevada’s state ballot initiatives appear to have the majority of voter support, based on Thursday morning’s vote counts. Based on the incomplete counts, 57.27% of voters (480,339 votes) selected yes on Question 1 and 42.73% (358,372 votes) voted no. Yes votes lead by a greater margin on Question 1 than any other ballot question in the state.
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
Oklahoma senator wants to make time change a thing of the past
(The Center Square) - Fall back no more for the Sooner State?. Less than a week after Oklahomans set back their clocks an hour, Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, announced his plans to reintroduce a bill during Oklahoma's next legislative session that could set the state on Daylight Savings Time permanently.
Washington schools using stimulus funds for Dolly Parton's free books program
(The Center Square) – At a Thursday afternoon press conference from Olympia, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal shared his office’s plans for expanding the state’s Imagination Library, eliminating out-of-pocket school supply costs for families, and enhancing the Transitional Kindergarten program. IMAGINATION LIBRARY. Reykdal touted...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
Green projected to win Hawaii's gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) - The Associated Press projects Lt. Gov. Josh Green won the Hawaii gubernatorial race defeating another former lieutenant governor, Republican Duke Aiona. Green focused his campaign on the state's affordable housing crisis, promising to build more than 10,000 new affordable housing units in Hawaii over the next four years.
These 3 candidates have clear leads in the contested WA 15th and 16th legislative races
The 15th and 16th Legislative district have new maps and will be getting new leaders.
KOMO News
Washington state general election complete results
FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Insurance Companies Investigated For Discrimination
The Washington Attorney General announces an investigation into discrimination by PEMCO and Progressive insurance companies.
Chronicle
Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
