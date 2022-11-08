ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bill Colvin
2d ago

you can mandate all you want it's not a law unless legislators make it a law and it's sounds pretty unconstitutional to me to make somebody get something they don't really need or want that's not the American way

mountainBLISS
3d ago

People are being fooled into this nonsense. These officials are getting their pockets lined by these companies that benefit while the average family pays the price of their sick games.

SuperRealdeal45
2d ago

heat pumps can only cool or heat 20 degrees up or down from the temperature outside. They're useless in eastern Washington.

yaktrinews.com

WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions

OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

State actuary: Here's how to keep WA Cares solvent

(The Center Square) – Washington State Actuary Matt Smith made three preliminary recommendations Thursday morning regarding the solvency of the state’s first-of-its-kind universal long-term care insurance program to be funded by worker contributions. Smith’s remarks came at a virtual meeting of the Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'

A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote

In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Six takeaways from election night in WA: Patty Murray cruises, Joe Kent bets on late surge

There are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Washington, where workers are processing ballots and mailed ballots are arriving at election centers. But with more than half of votes tallied, we can say a few things with some certainty. Sen. Patty Murray's purported vulnerability was overblown. Washington's congressional delegation could either gain a Democrat, gain a Republican or break even. And Democrats will almost certainly continue to control both branches of the state Legislature, potentially even growing their margins.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

All three Nevada ballot questions seem to have majority support as vote count continues

(The Center Square) – All three of Nevada’s state ballot initiatives appear to have the majority of voter support, based on Thursday morning’s vote counts. Based on the incomplete counts, 57.27% of voters (480,339 votes) selected yes on Question 1 and 42.73% (358,372 votes) voted no. Yes votes lead by a greater margin on Question 1 than any other ballot question in the state.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Washington schools using stimulus funds for Dolly Parton's free books program

(The Center Square) – At a Thursday afternoon press conference from Olympia, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal shared his office’s plans for expanding the state’s Imagination Library, eliminating out-of-pocket school supply costs for families, and enhancing the Transitional Kindergarten program. IMAGINATION LIBRARY. Reykdal touted...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Green projected to win Hawaii's gubernatorial race

(The Center Square) - The Associated Press projects Lt. Gov. Josh Green won the Hawaii gubernatorial race defeating another former lieutenant governor, Republican Duke Aiona. Green focused his campaign on the state's affordable housing crisis, promising to build more than 10,000 new affordable housing units in Hawaii over the next four years.
HAWAII STATE
Chronicle

Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
