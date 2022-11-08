Read full article on original website
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
The controversy surrounding the film that Kyrie Irving brought to prominence via his Instagram page is now the topic of conversation all around the country and the filmmaker responsible is finally speaking out. According to NewsOne, Ronald Dalton Jr. is the director of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America...
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
WRAL
The US-China climate deal was a rare bright spot in an otherwise thorny relationship. Should it be mended?
CNN — One of the biggest surprises at last year's United Nations climate summit came in the form of a handshake. US climate envoy John Kerry and his China counterpart Xie Zhenhua did so at COP26 in Glasgow as they announced a commitment to cooperate on the climate crisis. The countries vowed to work together to reduce their fossil fuel emissions, and China pledged to release a plan to slash its emissions of methane -- a powerful planet-warming gas -- which it delivered on this week.
WRAL
'We desperately need money,' climate envoy Kerry tells CNN amid criticism of his emission credits plan
CNN — US climate envoy John Kerry on Thursday defended his plan to raise cash for climate action by selling carbon emission offsets to companies, telling CNN there was "not enough money in any country in the world to actually solve this problem." Speaking to CNN at the COP27...
WRAL
Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it's not the election
CNN — Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday's midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week's inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets. "Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on the ballot — is a...
WRAL
Analysis: Why the news media got the midterm 'red wave' narrative so wrong
CNN — The White House believes that the press has "egg on their faces, yet again." That's according to a White House official who spoke candidly with CNN on Wednesday about the media's "red wave" narrative that wasn't. Heading into Tuesday, the dominant narrative in the press — especially...
WRAL
Zelensky hopes bipartisan US support for Ukraine won't end after midterms
CNN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was concerned about recent "mixed messages" from Republican lawmakers on aid for Kyiv and told CNN that his top priority was preserving bipartisan support from the United States after the midterm elections, as Russia's war on his country nears the nine-month mark.
WRAL
The 5 biggest takeaways from earnings season
CNN — The third-quarter corporate earnings season is wrapping up: We now have reports from about 450 of the S&P 500, or 90% of the index's total membership. Results were mostly solid, with companies from Goldman Sachs to GM reporting strong profits. But it's all about what's next — and companies' projections haven't been as rosy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are likely to continue into 2023 as persistently high inflation rattles the economy, and recession predictions abound. Here's what investors need to know as we head into the final, potentially shaky, few months of the year and beyond.
WRAL
China scraps Covid flight bans, cuts quarantine for inbound travelers
CNN — China has reduced the amount of time travelers entering the country must spend in quarantine and removed a major restriction on international flights, as it begins to ease its stringent zero-Covid policy. The new measures were announced Friday following a meeting by the ruling Communist Party's top...
WRAL
Leading Iranian actor posts picture without hijab in support of anti-government protests
CNN — Leading Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti posted a picture of herself on Instagram without the mandatory hijab to show support for ongoing anti-government protests that kicked off in Iran nearly two months ago. In the photo, Alidoosti holds a sign that reads "Women, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a...
WRAL
KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion
CNN — KFC Germany apologized for an "unacceptable" message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht. KFC app users in the country received a message encouraging them to mark the day with crispy chicken and cheese from KFC,...
WRAL
TikTokers caned and ordered to wash toilets as court rules they defamed Nigerian governor
CNN — Two TikTok comedians have been publicly whipped in Nigeria for making a video that a court in the northern Kano State ruled had defamed the state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, according to a judicial spokesperson. Mubarak Isah Muhammad, 26, and Nazifi Muhammad Bala, 23, each received 20...
