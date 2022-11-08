ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity

Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL

The US-China climate deal was a rare bright spot in an otherwise thorny relationship. Should it be mended?

CNN — One of the biggest surprises at last year's United Nations climate summit came in the form of a handshake. US climate envoy John Kerry and his China counterpart Xie Zhenhua did so at COP26 in Glasgow as they announced a commitment to cooperate on the climate crisis. The countries vowed to work together to reduce their fossil fuel emissions, and China pledged to release a plan to slash its emissions of methane -- a powerful planet-warming gas -- which it delivered on this week.
WRAL

Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it's not the election

CNN — Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday's midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week's inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets. "Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on the ballot — is a...
WRAL

Analysis: Why the news media got the midterm 'red wave' narrative so wrong

CNN — The White House believes that the press has "egg on their faces, yet again." That's according to a White House official who spoke candidly with CNN on Wednesday about the media's "red wave" narrative that wasn't. Heading into Tuesday, the dominant narrative in the press — especially...
WRAL

Zelensky hopes bipartisan US support for Ukraine won't end after midterms

CNN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was concerned about recent "mixed messages" from Republican lawmakers on aid for Kyiv and told CNN that his top priority was preserving bipartisan support from the United States after the midterm elections, as Russia's war on his country nears the nine-month mark.
WRAL

The 5 biggest takeaways from earnings season

CNN — The third-quarter corporate earnings season is wrapping up: We now have reports from about 450 of the S&P 500, or 90% of the index's total membership. Results were mostly solid, with companies from Goldman Sachs to GM reporting strong profits. But it's all about what's next — and companies' projections haven't been as rosy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are likely to continue into 2023 as persistently high inflation rattles the economy, and recession predictions abound. Here's what investors need to know as we head into the final, potentially shaky, few months of the year and beyond.
WRAL

China scraps Covid flight bans, cuts quarantine for inbound travelers

CNN — China has reduced the amount of time travelers entering the country must spend in quarantine and removed a major restriction on international flights, as it begins to ease its stringent zero-Covid policy. The new measures were announced Friday following a meeting by the ruling Communist Party's top...
WRAL

KFC Germany apologizes for advertising a Kristallnacht promotion

CNN — KFC Germany apologized for an "unacceptable" message sent to customers on Wednesday, which appeared to tie a sales promotion to the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht. KFC app users in the country received a message encouraging them to mark the day with crispy chicken and cheese from KFC,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy