Terre Haute, IN

985theriver.com

Firefighters called to Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Terre Haute Thursday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m., of a house located near the intersection of N. 14th and Buckeye streets on fire near the Twelve Points neighborhood of Terre Haute. Terre Haute Fire Battalion...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route 33 south of Heathsville. The incident occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. (CST), 1 mile south of Heathsville on Route 33.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
985theriver.com

INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is...
VINCENNES, IN
985theriver.com

Community members gather after old School House fire

MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Thursday night residents of Mecca came out for a prayer vigil. We’re told the former school building was built in the 1900’s and still being used as a community center. Events like basketball games and dinners were still regularly held there. Here’s what some residents told us the building meant to the area.
MECCA, IN
985theriver.com

Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed a helicopter has been called to the scene. The call came in just after 8:00 pm Wednesday. This story will...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident

Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Logging Accident in Washington

A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
WASHINGTON, IN
985theriver.com

Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.
DANVILLE, IL
985theriver.com

Indoor archery range to open in Haute City Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new indoor archery range is opening in the Haute City Center later this month. Straight Shooter Archery and Range offers something for everyone, no matter the level of experience with the sport. While only verticle bows are allowed in the indoor range, there’s a possibility for an outdoor range in the spring that will allow the use of crossbows. The 10-lane, indoor range will be monitored by certified instructors and is ADA accessible.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Inmates moved into new Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The new Vigo County jail is now fully operational. According to Sheriff John Plasse, inmates were moved into the new facility on West Honey Creek Drive overnight Tuesday. Sheriff Plasse thanked other local and surrounding agencies for helping assist in the transfer and thanked involved parties for being patient during […]
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4

Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
WTHI

Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Two dead in possible murder-suicide in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a local subdivision. The Vigo County Sheriff's office says it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. That's southwest of Terre Haute, just off S. State Road 63.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

