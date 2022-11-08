Read full article on original website
Firefighters called to Terre Haute house fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Terre Haute Thursday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m., of a house located near the intersection of N. 14th and Buckeye streets on fire near the Twelve Points neighborhood of Terre Haute. Terre Haute Fire Battalion...
1 dead after semi hits 2 pedestrians in Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian has been killed, and another injured after an incident involving a semi-truck on route 33 south of Heathsville. The incident occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. (CST), 1 mile south of Heathsville on Route 33.
INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is...
Community members gather after old School House fire
MECCA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Thursday night residents of Mecca came out for a prayer vigil. We’re told the former school building was built in the 1900’s and still being used as a community center. Events like basketball games and dinners were still regularly held there. Here’s what some residents told us the building meant to the area.
Crash involving deer on US Hwy 40
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a deer at 5525 US Hwy 40 in Clay County. Clay County Dispatch confirmed a helicopter has been called to the scene. The call came in just after 8:00 pm Wednesday. This story will...
Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident
Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
Crews bring in the cranes as Terre Haute casino work continues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven down Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute, you've probably seen crews working on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Executives from...
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
Fatal Logging Accident in Washington
A fatal logging accident occurred on Friday, November 4th, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance at 1587 W 400 S in Washington for a male subject who had been struck in the head by a large tree limb. When first responders arrived, they found 26-year-old Galen Ray Wagler unresponsive approximately 200 feet inside a wooded area. Air evac was immediately requested to land on the scene. With the help of Washington Township’s ATV Rescue unit, Mr. Wagler was extricated from the wooded area and was then flown to Louisville Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mr. Wagler passed away due to the injuries he sustained. Funeral services for Galen Wagler are being held today.
Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.
Squirrel Causes 2,100 Residents to Lose Power in Washington
Over 2,100 residents of Washington were left without power for about an hour yesterday after a squirrel caused a power line to burn out on Oak Street. Line crews were notified immediately, and power was restored after less than an hour.
An expired license plate lands two behind bars for drug accusations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing charges in Vigo County after police stopped a car with expired tags. It happened just before 5:00 on Wednesday evening around 2nd Avenue and North 24th Street in Terre Haute. Police said the driver was Thomas Boatman,51, of Clinton. A passenger...
Indoor archery range to open in Haute City Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new indoor archery range is opening in the Haute City Center later this month. Straight Shooter Archery and Range offers something for everyone, no matter the level of experience with the sport. While only verticle bows are allowed in the indoor range, there’s a possibility for an outdoor range in the spring that will allow the use of crossbows. The 10-lane, indoor range will be monitored by certified instructors and is ADA accessible.
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
Inmates moved into new Vigo County Jail
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The new Vigo County jail is now fully operational. According to Sheriff John Plasse, inmates were moved into the new facility on West Honey Creek Drive overnight Tuesday. Sheriff Plasse thanked other local and surrounding agencies for helping assist in the transfer and thanked involved parties for being patient during […]
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
Two hurdles cleared as the casino project continues in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Two regulation hurdles have been cleared for the Queen of Terre Haute casino. Mayor Duke Bennett confirmed the FAA has given its approval for the casino project. The Indiana Department of Transportation also approved the casino's traffic flow plan. Both approvals paved the way for...
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be...
Two dead in possible murder-suicide in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a local subdivision. The Vigo County Sheriff's office says it happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. That's southwest of Terre Haute, just off S. State Road 63.
German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September. Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business Sept....
