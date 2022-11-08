Read full article on original website
Preview: Pelicans vs Bulls
The Pelicans have lost three in a row away from home. Can they snap that losing streak tonight against the Bulls?
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Damian Lillard out for Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
So much for the much-anticipated matchup between former teammates, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has been ruled out for the Blazers’ game Thursday night at New Orleans. Apparently, he isn’t ready for back-to-back games after missing four contests with a right calf strain before returning Monday at Miami.
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN
Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
Joel Embiid Addresses Loss of James Harden After Win vs. Suns
For the first time since James Harden's injury, Joel Embiid discussed the Sixers' loss.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
How to Watch Lakers-Clippers Game On Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers (2-8) and Los Angeles Clippers (6-5) will play each other on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans: Old Faces, New Places
CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans return home to host Dame Lilliard and Josh Hart's resurgent Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
Mavs Gameday LISTEN: Doncic Seeks Bounce-Back Win vs. Porzingis; NBA Roundup
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night as they attempt to rebound from their disappointing loss to the Orlando Magic. On the latest Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg recaps the Magic loss, previews Mavs-Wizards and gives updates on everything else that happened in the NBA on Wednesday.
Trail Blazers-Pelicans NBA Odds, Spread, Lines and Bets
Bets and odds for Thursday’s four-game NBA slate, highlighted by the Pelicans welcoming the Trail Blazers.
Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS -- — Jerami Grant dribbled between his legs, knifed between New Orleans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and dunked hard with two hands before defenders Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III could meet him at the rim. That forceful fourth-quarter flush highlighted Grant's 27-point performance, and...
Pelicans Stumble In Second Half, Fall to Blazers
The shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers came into the Smoothie King Center and shocked the Pelicans, dropping them to .500 at home and on the season.
Trae Young's Injury Status For Jazz-Hawks Game
Trae Young is a game-time decision for Wednesday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.
Utah Jazz Defeat Atlanta Hawks 125-119
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Utah Jazz.
