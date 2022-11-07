Abortion-Rights Advocates Fearful Of Republicans Gaining Control Of Illinois Supreme Court In Tuesday Election

Read full article on original website
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
Washington Examiner
Anti-abortion group rips GOP following midterm election defeats
A prominent anti-abortion organization blamed the GOP losses Wednesday morning on candidates' failure to take strong stances on abortion. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser attacked Republican candidates, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, for failing to define their position on abortion, suggesting that it left them vulnerable to attacks from abortion proponents on an issue that dominated the election cycle following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Dannenfelser noted the success in Florida of Sen. Marco Rubio, who was quick to endorse a 15-week national abortion ban.
The states where abortion rights are on the ballot on Election Day
Washington — Abortion rights has emerged among the top issues motivating voters this election cycle after the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion, and in some states, questions deciding the future of abortion access will be on the ballot next month. The November elections will...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
KWQC
Bailey accuses Pritzker of planning COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Illinois school children
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The final countdown is on as Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) are wrapping up their campaign stops before the General Election. Pritzker appeared at Get Out The Vote rallies with the Democratic slate of statewide candidates while Bailey warned parents that the governor will force children to get the COVID-19 vaccine before school next fall.
Jonathan Jackson elected to Congress in a landslide
Jonathan Jackson, scion of one of Chicago’s most prominent families in politics and activism, has easily won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jackson will succeed longtime Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District seat in January. “I am so honored to be your representative from the...
Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states
Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot
Washington Examiner
Illinois’ Amendment 1 would cement fiscal train wreck into law
If Illinois residents think things can’t get any worse economically, just wait. On Nov. 8, they’ll vote on an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee it. Rising public sector pension costs are already causing property tax increases and forcing cuts in public safety and other...
In first nationwide election since Roe was overturned, voters opt to protect abortion access
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The first major election since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade saw abortion rights on the ballot in a record number of states. The outcomes of these initiatives suggest that when Kansas voters in August 2022 rejected a proposed constitutional amendment declaring there is no state right to abortion, it was not a fluke. […] The post In first nationwide election since Roe was overturned, voters opt to protect abortion access appeared first on Nevada Current.
Illinois voting: US Sen. Duckworth wins reelection; lawyer Kathy Salvi concedes race
Democrat Tammy Duckworth won reelection to the U.S. Senate from Illinois against political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi.
Kansas governor's race is close after abortion upheaval
Both major parties say the Kansas governor's race is a tossup in its last days as abortion politics, lingering ill will toward former Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and an independent conservative candidate make for a tighter-than-expected contest in the Republican-leaning state. Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly should be on the...
How Abortion Saved Democrats at the State Level
Despite trepidations going back to early fall that abortion was fading as a top issue for voters, Democrats managed to both hold onto existing majorities and flip state legislatures by running on reproductive rights.They held the line by keeping majorities in both chambers in Colorado and Maine, as well as the New Mexico House, Minnesota House and Washington Senate. They flipped both chambers in Michigan along with the Minnesota Senate, largely meeting the ambitious goals set by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the group charged with fundraising for state legislatures.“This midterm cycle managed to completely buck historic trends,” DLCC spokeswoman...
Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
These Races Could Decide The Fate Of Abortion Access In 6 States
Ever since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and wiped out federal abortion rights, sixteen states have banned and limited abortion with more trying to do the same. As for Congress, Democrats don't have enough votes to codify abortion rights into federal law. Lack of abortion access severely...
Democrats sweep the Illinois midterms
Data: AP; Chart: Axios VisualsIllinois Democrats held their ground in last night's midterms by winning almost every contested seat and maintaining a 5-2 majority in the state Supreme Court.Why it matters: Voters cemented Illinois as a Democratic stronghold in the region. What they're saying: "We're an oasis here in the Midwest," IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in his victory speech. By the numbers: Chicagoans cast 636,931 ballots representing 41.3% of registered voters by 7pm last night, per the Chicago Board of Elections.Most popular hour to vote: 5pm.Age group that cast the most votes: 55-64.Zoom in: In the U.S. House,...
JB Pritzker v. Darren Bailey Results
Results Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker vs. Darren Bailey
Democrats Elizabeth Rochford, Mary Kay O'Brien declare victory in Illinois Supreme Court races
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Democratic Illinois Supreme Court candidates Elizabeth Rochford and Mary Kay O'Brien have declared victory, expanding the Democratic majority on the court. The victories give Democrats a 5-2 advantage on the court. Democrat Elizabeth Rochford declared victory in the 2nd District, saying her opponent, Republican Mark Curran,...
