Golf.com

What Tiger Woods’ latest PIP payday is really worth

Some things in Tiger Woods’ life are constants. The paychecks are one of them. On Tuesday, a report from the Associated Press‘s Doug Ferguson named Tiger the winner of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, edging out Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Tour’s controversial new bonus pool. As winner, Woods will take home a plurality of the PIP’s $100 million fund, which will reportedly be split between some 23 players.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"

LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
GolfWRX

Greg Norman aims another subtle dig at Rory McIlroy as feud shows no signs of going away

Rory McIlroy, who has seemingly gone back and forth on his LIV Golf stance, most recently has stated that he believes the PGA Tour and LIV need to work together. “I believe there is no more time to waste… PGA Tour and LIV will have to find a compromise and speak for the sake of our sport. I don’t know when this can happen, certainly not tomorrow, but of course we will have to find an agreement.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Tiger Woods Health Update Revealed by Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods has not played in a tournament since he missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship in July. The golf legend has been playing sparingly since the car accident in February 2021, but will he ever return on a full-time basis? Woods' good friend Rory McIlroy recently spoke to Golf & Turismo and gave an update on Woods' health.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods Schedule Announcement

Tiger Woods will be on the course next month for the Hero World Challenge, he announced on Wednesday. Woods hosts the HWC every December at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. He's won the event five times, most recently in 2011. Woods previously competed in four tournaments, including three...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods WILL PLAY in Hero World Challenge after official announcement

Tiger Woods has announced he will play in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, an event that he hosts from which proceeds benefit the TGR Foundation. At 4.01 pm on Wednesday afternoon, golf fans received the news that they so dearly wanted. Woods will play in the 20-man field in the week beginning November 28 alongside the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods won PGA Tour's PIP bonus pool

A few days before Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world, he was asked if he could accept being No. 2 for the foreseeable future. The topic, of course, was the Player Impact Program, and McIlroy smiled. "Hey, I gave him a pretty good run,'' McIlroy said. That...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro reveals golf shoe trick that INCREASES CLUB SPEED

To gain club head speed and hit huge bombs off the tee, most golfers would go to the gym and build their muscles in preparation for swinging their driver as hard as possible. Bryson DeChambeau underwent a famous transformation in 2021 in which he put himself through relentless workout sessions. He recreated himself as the biggest hitter on the PGA Tour and it helped him to become a US Open champion.
golfmagic.com

Scottie Scheffler reveals his equipment experiment was an abject failure

PGA Tour pro Scottie Scheffler admitted it was fun being World No.1 for 29 weeks but his world ranking isn't what drives him to win more titles as he revealed he has put his old putter back into his TaylorMade staff bag. The American explained his tiredness at the end...
Golf Channel

Notable names fighting for spots in LPGA finale and 2023 cards

This week's Pelican Women's Championship is the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule but it has a finality to it as well. It's the final chance for players to finish inside the top 100 in the Race to the CME Globe standings and earn cards for 2023. It's also the final chance to players to finish inside the top 60 in points and qualify for the season finale, next week's CME Group Tour Championship.
GolfWRX

SuperStroke reveals new “Zenergy” grip lineup on the PGA Tour

On Tuesday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, GolfWRX spotted a lineup of new SuperStroke “Zenergy” putter grips. Arnie Cunningham, a SuperStroke tour rep who travels to weekly PGA Tour events, explained to GolfWRX how the new SuperStroke Zenergy grips differ from the previous lineup of Traxion grips. Although SuperStroke isn’t yet revealing full tech details or a release date, here’s what Cunningham had to say:
Golf.com

Tiger Woods announces return to competition after long absence

If it feels like it’s been a while since you last saw Tiger Woods hit a golf shot, that’s because it has been a while. It’s been nearly four months since his teary-eyed walk up the 18th fairway at St. Andrews. That absence is coming to an end, and Tiger fans need wait just a couple more weeks.
golfmagic.com

Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch set to leave NBC as part of broadcast "refresh"

Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch are entering the final weeks of their long and illustrious tenures with NBC Sports as it was confirmed they'd be leaving the network in 2023. As first reported by Golfweek, NBC wants to "refresh" their team for the new year. Maltbie first joined NBC in 1992 and he was a five-time winner on the PGA Tour himself. Having turned professional in 1973, he won for the first time on Tour in 1975.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Kirk and Julie Cousins purchase Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK — In response to questions from locals, the new owners of Saugatuck's Clearbrook Golf Course have written a letter to the community. "Our family recently purchased the Clearbrook Golf Course from our friends and longtime owners, Jim and Candy Jeltema," the new owners — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and his wife Julie — wrote. "They have managed the course for many years, making Clearbrook a place of connection and fun for our entire community." ...
SAUGATUCK, MI

