Golf.com
What Tiger Woods’ latest PIP payday is really worth
Some things in Tiger Woods’ life are constants. The paychecks are one of them. On Tuesday, a report from the Associated Press‘s Doug Ferguson named Tiger the winner of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year, edging out Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Tour’s controversial new bonus pool. As winner, Woods will take home a plurality of the PIP’s $100 million fund, which will reportedly be split between some 23 players.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"
LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
GolfWRX
Greg Norman aims another subtle dig at Rory McIlroy as feud shows no signs of going away
Rory McIlroy, who has seemingly gone back and forth on his LIV Golf stance, most recently has stated that he believes the PGA Tour and LIV need to work together. “I believe there is no more time to waste… PGA Tour and LIV will have to find a compromise and speak for the sake of our sport. I don’t know when this can happen, certainly not tomorrow, but of course we will have to find an agreement.”
Popculture
Tiger Woods Health Update Revealed by Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods has not played in a tournament since he missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship in July. The golf legend has been playing sparingly since the car accident in February 2021, but will he ever return on a full-time basis? Woods' good friend Rory McIlroy recently spoke to Golf & Turismo and gave an update on Woods' health.
GolfWRX
Pat Perez reveals his ‘hatred’ of Phil Mickelson after Lefty committed ‘unforgivable’ act
Pat Perez has had one hell of a time on the LIV Golf series. In March he told reporters he was doubtful that the tour would go ahead, yet a few weeks later signed to the Greg Norman-led tour, prompting his wife, Ashley, to take to social media and tell the haters exactly what she thought.
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods Schedule Announcement
Tiger Woods will be on the course next month for the Hero World Challenge, he announced on Wednesday. Woods hosts the HWC every December at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. He's won the event five times, most recently in 2011. Woods previously competed in four tournaments, including three...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods WILL PLAY in Hero World Challenge after official announcement
Tiger Woods has announced he will play in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, an event that he hosts from which proceeds benefit the TGR Foundation. At 4.01 pm on Wednesday afternoon, golf fans received the news that they so dearly wanted. Woods will play in the 20-man field in the week beginning November 28 alongside the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.
ESPN
Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods won PGA Tour's PIP bonus pool
A few days before Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world, he was asked if he could accept being No. 2 for the foreseeable future. The topic, of course, was the Player Impact Program, and McIlroy smiled. "Hey, I gave him a pretty good run,'' McIlroy said. That...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro reveals golf shoe trick that INCREASES CLUB SPEED
To gain club head speed and hit huge bombs off the tee, most golfers would go to the gym and build their muscles in preparation for swinging their driver as hard as possible. Bryson DeChambeau underwent a famous transformation in 2021 in which he put himself through relentless workout sessions. He recreated himself as the biggest hitter on the PGA Tour and it helped him to become a US Open champion.
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler reveals his equipment experiment was an abject failure
PGA Tour pro Scottie Scheffler admitted it was fun being World No.1 for 29 weeks but his world ranking isn't what drives him to win more titles as he revealed he has put his old putter back into his TaylorMade staff bag. The American explained his tiredness at the end...
Golf Channel
Notable names fighting for spots in LPGA finale and 2023 cards
This week's Pelican Women's Championship is the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule but it has a finality to it as well. It's the final chance for players to finish inside the top 100 in the Race to the CME Globe standings and earn cards for 2023. It's also the final chance to players to finish inside the top 60 in points and qualify for the season finale, next week's CME Group Tour Championship.
GolfWRX
SuperStroke reveals new “Zenergy” grip lineup on the PGA Tour
On Tuesday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, GolfWRX spotted a lineup of new SuperStroke “Zenergy” putter grips. Arnie Cunningham, a SuperStroke tour rep who travels to weekly PGA Tour events, explained to GolfWRX how the new SuperStroke Zenergy grips differ from the previous lineup of Traxion grips. Although SuperStroke isn’t yet revealing full tech details or a release date, here’s what Cunningham had to say:
GolfWRX
KBS launches new “Tour 2.0” prototype iron shafts on the PGA Tour (Q&A with designer Kim Braly)
On Wednesday at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, GolfWRX caught up with Kim Braly, Director of R&D for KBS Golf Shafts, to learn about the new KBS Tour “prototype” steel iron shafts that we spotted this week at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. Here’s what Braly...
Golf Digest
Pat Perez's list of PGA Tour stars who texted him congrats for his LIV success might surprise you
Many have been led to believe over the past few months that there's a huge rift between golfers on the PGA Tour and LIV. A real world Jets vs. Sharks situation unfolding over grass courses instead of paved city streets. Well, according to Pat Perez, that Cold War between these two tours might not be so cold after all.
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour star heavily linked with LIV set to reject Saudi money
Despite rumblings over the past few months that a number of PGA Tour stars would be jumping ship to LIV Golf, the New York Post’s Brian Wacker said in a tweet yesterday that Xander Schauffele will be staying on the PGA Tour. Wacker also revealed that LIV Golf’s long...
L.A.B. Golf Changing Conventional Putter Thinking
With putters designed to keep a square face at impact, L.A.B. Golf is making inroads with tech-curious amateurs and, unapologetically, LIV Golf players.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods announces return to competition after long absence
If it feels like it’s been a while since you last saw Tiger Woods hit a golf shot, that’s because it has been a while. It’s been nearly four months since his teary-eyed walk up the 18th fairway at St. Andrews. That absence is coming to an end, and Tiger fans need wait just a couple more weeks.
golfmagic.com
Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch set to leave NBC as part of broadcast "refresh"
Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch are entering the final weeks of their long and illustrious tenures with NBC Sports as it was confirmed they'd be leaving the network in 2023. As first reported by Golfweek, NBC wants to "refresh" their team for the new year. Maltbie first joined NBC in 1992 and he was a five-time winner on the PGA Tour himself. Having turned professional in 1973, he won for the first time on Tour in 1975.
Kirk and Julie Cousins purchase Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck
SAUGATUCK — In response to questions from locals, the new owners of Saugatuck's Clearbrook Golf Course have written a letter to the community. "Our family recently purchased the Clearbrook Golf Course from our friends and longtime owners, Jim and Candy Jeltema," the new owners — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and his wife Julie — wrote. "They have managed the course for many years, making Clearbrook a place of connection and fun for our entire community." ...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Michael Thorbjornsen details his experience winning the Drive, Chip & Putt at Augusta National
