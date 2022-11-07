Rory McIlroy, who has seemingly gone back and forth on his LIV Golf stance, most recently has stated that he believes the PGA Tour and LIV need to work together. “I believe there is no more time to waste… PGA Tour and LIV will have to find a compromise and speak for the sake of our sport. I don’t know when this can happen, certainly not tomorrow, but of course we will have to find an agreement.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO