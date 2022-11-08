ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goliad County, TX

La Bahia Adult Care offering turkey-and-dressing plates

The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate. For more information, call 361-645-8797.
GOLIAD, TX
La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center holding grand opening

The La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, located at 225 E. Ward Street in Goliad, will have a grand opening of its newly renovated facility from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. There will be a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments and appetizers will be served. The...
GOLIAD, TX
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
VICTORIA, TX
Veterans Day event in Goliad set for Nov. 11

The American Legion Ewell-Compton Post 193 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the World War II Monument on the Goliad County Courthouse Square. The names of veterans who died in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War will be...
GOLIAD, TX
Veterans Day ceremony in Refugio set for Nov. 11

The Refugio Lion’s Club will host a Veterans Day program and luncheon to honor all who served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at “A Little Britt of Heaven Downtown Venue,” located at 711 Commerce Street in Refugio. Door prizes will be awarded.
REFUGIO, TX
Silver City neighborhood cleanup has been canceled

Silver City neighborhood VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria Environmental Services and Keep Victoria Beautiful had a neighborhood cleanup scheduled for the Silver City neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 12. Due to inclement weather, this event has been canceled. According to the City, Solid Waste will still serve this area with extra trash pickups through Wednesday, Nov. 30. They will...
VICTORIA, TX
Chief Arredondo: ‘Diego was very well thought of by all members of the Victoria Police Department’

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced the passing of previous Victoria Police Explorer Diego Martinez, 18. Martinez passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. Diego was a member of Victoria Police Explorer Post #306 in 2019-2020. According to VPD, he excelled as a leader and represented the department in the opening ceremonies of the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show. The...
VICTORIA, TX
Robstown, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ROBSTOWN, TX

