Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
La Bahia Adult Care offering turkey-and-dressing plates
The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate. For more information, call 361-645-8797.
mysoutex.com
La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center holding grand opening
The La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, located at 225 E. Ward Street in Goliad, will have a grand opening of its newly renovated facility from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. There will be a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments and appetizers will be served. The...
Area non-profit gives turkeys to single moms, their families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the holidays coming up there tends to be a lot of joy and excitement about the idea of a delicious turkey dinner. But if you are a parent having to do it alone, paired with the rising costs on just about everything out there, that can makes things a little more tough.
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
mysoutex.com
Veterans Day event in Goliad set for Nov. 11
The American Legion Ewell-Compton Post 193 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the World War II Monument on the Goliad County Courthouse Square. The names of veterans who died in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War will be...
Pet Of The Week: Flower
Stop by and visit Flower and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Veteran from Portland nominated for ' Transition to Trucking' award
A local Army veteran from Portland was nominated by Del Mar College for the 'Transition to Trucking' Award.
Corpus Christi, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The Southwest Legacy High School football team will have a game with Roy Miller High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
mysoutex.com
Veterans Day ceremony in Refugio set for Nov. 11
The Refugio Lion’s Club will host a Veterans Day program and luncheon to honor all who served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at “A Little Britt of Heaven Downtown Venue,” located at 711 Commerce Street in Refugio. Door prizes will be awarded.
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
Silver City neighborhood cleanup has been canceled
Silver City neighborhood VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria Environmental Services and Keep Victoria Beautiful had a neighborhood cleanup scheduled for the Silver City neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 12. Due to inclement weather, this event has been canceled. According to the City, Solid Waste will still serve this area with extra trash pickups through Wednesday, Nov. 30. They will...
'It was everything': Corpus Christi native speaks about filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters Nov. 11 and it will be one Corpus Christi native's big screen debut. Neal Tyagi, a Ray High School graduate, did underwater stunt work in the movie. "What an opportunity it was...
KIII TV3
Strong cold front set to bring typical winter temperatures to Corpus Christi
Cold front timing will impact football games on Friday evening. See how low temperatures will fall this weekend in the Coastal Bend.
Chief Arredondo: ‘Diego was very well thought of by all members of the Victoria Police Department’
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced the passing of previous Victoria Police Explorer Diego Martinez, 18. Martinez passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. Diego was a member of Victoria Police Explorer Post #306 in 2019-2020. According to VPD, he excelled as a leader and represented the department in the opening ceremonies of the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show. The...
Robstown, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Three Rivers High School football team will have a game with Freer High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Flour Bluff ISD reacts to VATRE not passing
Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia said the district will face a $2.6 million deficit for the 2024 budget cycle because the VATRE didn't pass
Rockport PD ask for public's help in finding missing Fulton man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is asking for the public's help in providing information to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman. Goodman was last seen in the early morning hours on July 10, 2021 in Fulton, according to a social media post from Rockport PD. A...
Hearing from new Nueces County Judge Elect Connie Scott
Scott tells KRIS 6 that she has many plans for the future of the county, but reiterated the need to bring the commissioners court back together.
Nueces County Judge: Barbara Canales concedes to challenger Connie Scott
Barbara Canales, incumbent for Nueces County Judge, has conceded her seat to Connie Scott on Tuesday night.
Comments / 0