Refugio County, TX

Veterans Day ceremony in Refugio set for Nov. 11

The Refugio Lion’s Club will host a Veterans Day program and luncheon to honor all who served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at “A Little Britt of Heaven Downtown Venue,” located at 711 Commerce Street in Refugio. Door prizes will be awarded.
REFUGIO, TX
La Bahia Adult Care offering turkey-and-dressing plates

The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate. For more information, call 361-645-8797.
GOLIAD, TX
La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center holding grand opening

The La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, located at 225 E. Ward Street in Goliad, will have a grand opening of its newly renovated facility from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. There will be a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments and appetizers will be served. The...
GOLIAD, TX
Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam

Mrs. Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam, age 92, of Kenedy, TX passed away peacefully at her youngest son and daughter-in-law’s home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She was born in Falls City, TX on Christmas Day, 12/25/1929 and was the oldest daughter of the late John and Eleanora “Nora”...
KENEDY, TX
Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office

Republican incumbent Blaine Wolfshohl received 69.7% of the vote in defeating Democrat challenger Monica Torres for the Pct. 2 commissioner office for Refugio County. According to unofficial results released by the Refugio County Elections Administration Office on Nov. 8, Wolfshohl received 346 votes to Torres' 206. Republican challenger Roberta Shipp...
Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
VICTORIA, TX
Irene A. Havelka

Irene A. Havelka passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 29, 1935, in West, Texas, to Joe and Henrietta (Kucera) Pavelka. Irene was a graduate of Tuloso Midway High School and attended Del Mar College. In high school, she was the first drum major and she was chosen best all-around and most likely to succeed. She was the editor of the school paper and all-round athlete in basketball and volleyball. In college, she was a member of the Newman Club and Del Mar Vikettes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Irma Rodriguez

Irma Rodriguez, 57 of Beeville, Texas passed from this earth on Monday, November 7, 2022. Family and friends will gather on Friday November 11, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St., Goliad, Texas from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m.
BEEVILLE, TX
Chief Arredondo: ‘Diego was very well thought of by all members of the Victoria Police Department’

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced the passing of previous Victoria Police Explorer Diego Martinez, 18. Martinez passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. Diego was a member of Victoria Police Explorer Post #306 in 2019-2020. According to VPD, he excelled as a leader and represented the department in the opening ceremonies of the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show. The...
VICTORIA, TX
Bennett re-elected county judge

Republican incumbent Mike Bennett received 57% of the 3,367 votes cast to defeat Democrat challenger Mary Ellen Flores in the race for the county judge's office. Bennett received 1,918 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday by the Goliad County Elections Administration Office. Flores received 1,449 votes (43%). In...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
SAN JUAN, TX
Three people stabbed in Aransas Pass, hospitalized after fight Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fight broke out in Aransas Pass Tuesday night that resulted in the stabbing of three people and the arrest of two other men. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Houston Street at 8:32 p.m. following a report of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, police found that three people had been stabbed and needed medical attention. While two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, one currently remains in an area hospital in critical condition.
ARANSAS PASS, TX

