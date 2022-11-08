Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Veterans Day ceremony in Refugio set for Nov. 11
The Refugio Lion’s Club will host a Veterans Day program and luncheon to honor all who served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at “A Little Britt of Heaven Downtown Venue,” located at 711 Commerce Street in Refugio. Door prizes will be awarded.
mysoutex.com
La Bahia Adult Care offering turkey-and-dressing plates
The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate. For more information, call 361-645-8797.
mysoutex.com
La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center holding grand opening
The La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, located at 225 E. Ward Street in Goliad, will have a grand opening of its newly renovated facility from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. There will be a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments and appetizers will be served. The...
mysoutex.com
Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam
Mrs. Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam, age 92, of Kenedy, TX passed away peacefully at her youngest son and daughter-in-law’s home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She was born in Falls City, TX on Christmas Day, 12/25/1929 and was the oldest daughter of the late John and Eleanora “Nora”...
mysoutex.com
Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office
Republican incumbent Blaine Wolfshohl received 69.7% of the vote in defeating Democrat challenger Monica Torres for the Pct. 2 commissioner office for Refugio County. According to unofficial results released by the Refugio County Elections Administration Office on Nov. 8, Wolfshohl received 346 votes to Torres' 206. Republican challenger Roberta Shipp...
Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
Flour Bluff ISD reacts to VATRE not passing
Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia said the district will face a $2.6 million deficit for the 2024 budget cycle because the VATRE didn't pass
mysoutex.com
Irene A. Havelka
Irene A. Havelka passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 29, 1935, in West, Texas, to Joe and Henrietta (Kucera) Pavelka. Irene was a graduate of Tuloso Midway High School and attended Del Mar College. In high school, she was the first drum major and she was chosen best all-around and most likely to succeed. She was the editor of the school paper and all-round athlete in basketball and volleyball. In college, she was a member of the Newman Club and Del Mar Vikettes.
Hearing from new Nueces County Judge Elect Connie Scott
Scott tells KRIS 6 that she has many plans for the future of the county, but reiterated the need to bring the commissioners court back together.
mysoutex.com
Irma Rodriguez
Irma Rodriguez, 57 of Beeville, Texas passed from this earth on Monday, November 7, 2022. Family and friends will gather on Friday November 11, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St., Goliad, Texas from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m.
Chief Arredondo: ‘Diego was very well thought of by all members of the Victoria Police Department’
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced the passing of previous Victoria Police Explorer Diego Martinez, 18. Martinez passed away on Monday, Nov. 7. Diego was a member of Victoria Police Explorer Post #306 in 2019-2020. According to VPD, he excelled as a leader and represented the department in the opening ceremonies of the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show. The...
Flour Bluff Chick-Fil-A sets an open date
The biggest chicken sandwich restaurant chain in the world will soon open its doors on the corner of SPID and Flour Bluff Drive.
mysoutex.com
Bennett re-elected county judge
Republican incumbent Mike Bennett received 57% of the 3,367 votes cast to defeat Democrat challenger Mary Ellen Flores in the race for the county judge's office. Bennett received 1,918 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday by the Goliad County Elections Administration Office. Flores received 1,449 votes (43%). In...
Rockport PD ask for public's help in finding missing Fulton man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is asking for the public's help in providing information to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman. Goodman was last seen in the early morning hours on July 10, 2021 in Fulton, according to a social media post from Rockport PD. A...
KIII TV3
'It was everything': Corpus Christi native speaks about filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Neal Tyagi is from Corpus Christi and graduated from Ray High School. He landed a gig on the film due to his freediving expertise, he told 3NEWS.
KIII TV3
Strong cold front set to bring typical winter temperatures to Corpus Christi
Cold front timing will impact football games on Friday evening. See how low temperatures will fall this weekend in the Coastal Bend.
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
Three people stabbed in Aransas Pass, hospitalized after fight Tuesday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fight broke out in Aransas Pass Tuesday night that resulted in the stabbing of three people and the arrest of two other men. Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Houston Street at 8:32 p.m. following a report of a stabbing in the area. When they arrived, police found that three people had been stabbed and needed medical attention. While two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, one currently remains in an area hospital in critical condition.
TABC investigating local business in Harbor Bridge crash
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating a local business for its potential role in the wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge that killed two people.
Robstown PD: Two people arrested in Robstown following chase
There is no information on where the chase originated. Robstown Police Department officials said two people were arrested.
Comments / 0