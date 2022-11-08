ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous Actor Joins Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z In Group Trying To Purchase Commanders, per Report

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It's not very often that an NFL franchise comes up for sale.

So it's no surprise that a who's-who of celebrities have expressed interest in purchasing the Washington Commanders, should embattled owner Dan Snyder actually sell a controlling stake of the team.

The latest big name to show interest: actor Matthew McConaughey.

According to a report from the New York Post , McConaughey is teaming up with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z in an effort to buy the franchise.

"NEWS: Matthew McConaughey is joining the Jeff Bezos/Jay-Z-led contingency vying to buy the Washington Commanders," Front Office Sports tweeted, citing the Post report.

McConaughey grew up rooting for the Washington football franchise. Per the New York Post report, he is also "good pals" with Snyder.

It wouldn't be the first time McConaughey has bought part of a sports franchise, as he is a co-owner of the Austin FC MLS franchise.

A report emerged last week that Snyder, who has faced mounting pressure to sell the Commanders after being accused of sexual misconduct and promoting a toxic workplace environment, had hired Bank of America to explore selling his stake. However, it's currently unknown whether Snyder is looking to sell all of his share in the team or just a minority claim.

According to the Post report, Forbes has estimated the value of the Commanders at $5.6 billion.

Dianne Hamilton
2d ago

If I buy them go back to Redskins with the old colors, if the Commish says no file for bankruptcy close it down no more football

Granny Kracker
1d ago

BUT…Rush Limbaugh was denied a small ownership in St Louis because of his political opinions???? But these guys…no problem.

