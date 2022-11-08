Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros' Justin Verlander makes obscene gesture to Phillies fans heading into Citizens Bank Park
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird to Phillies fans watching the road team's bus pull into Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra pins Phillies' World Series struggles on Jill Biden's appearance
Jill Biden took in the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros, and Lenny Dykstra said her appearance changed everything.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Two Female Houston Astros Fans Throw Hands Like There’s No Tomorrow During World Series Parade
The Houston Astros clinched the World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the best of seven series 4-2. The win marked their first World Series win since 2017, and of course, their first World Series win since the cheating accusations that surrounded the 2017 team.
Video shows Ted Cruz getting hit with a beer can and booed at during a Houston Astros victory parade
Police said the 33-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene and faces assault charges.
Astros Owner Should Be Ashamed of His Carelessness
Jim Crane has shown a shocking amount of disrespect to two of the men who oversaw Houston’s return to the top.
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
Fight breaks out in the midst of Astros' World Series parade in downtown Houston
During what was supposed to be a celebratory atmosphere, at least two individuals were involved in a physical altercation at the Houston Astros World Series parade.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Kaylee Jones, who vanished nearly 5 months ago in Georgia, is found safe
Kaylee Jones, a 17-year-old teenager from Carrollton, Georgia, has been found safe by law enforcement after disappearing nearly five months ago, police say.
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion. On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Astros’ Justin Verlander opts out of player option, becomes free agent
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander declined his player option for the 2023 season and became a free agent days after Houston won the World Series.
Casey Anthony back in spotlight nearly 14 years after toddler daughter found dead
The three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on November 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.
